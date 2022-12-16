Tyler Perry Reveals Past Suicide Attempts After Stephen Boss' Death: 'I Would Have Missed The Best Part Of My Life'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' suicide has prompted Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry to open up about his own attempts at taking his life. The actor made the revelation in a powerful video, which he posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, December 14, one day after Boss' unexpected death was confirmed.
"I tried to commit suicide, a couple of times, because it was so dark I didn’t think it would get any better," the star shared. "I had endured so much pain, so much abuse, sexual abuse, it was all so hard to just move through that I thought the only way to make this better was to end my life."
Thankfully, he didn't succeed in his attempts of self-harm, and he noted if he had, "I would’ve missed the best part of my life."
Perry, 53, encouraged anyone who is struggling to "reach out to someone," and noted that if you can just hold on through the tough times, remind yourself "there's got to be something better" on the other side.
The movie director declared he's now "the happiest I’ve ever been."
"Life is full of joy and love, things I never thought I’d get to. I’m saying that to you, if you are a person who’s considering suicide, ending your life, you’ve already been through a lot of hell, please think about what the other side could be," he spilled. "It could be amazing. And you would miss the best part of it going through the darkness. Don’t let the darkness stop you from getting to this incredible place of life."
Perry concluded his post by sharing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Fans and famous friends alike praised the billionaire for his candidness, with Tyrese Gibson noting that though he's never been suicidal, he's struggled with "childhood traumas, mental emotional, physical and psychological abuse" both publicly and privately.
As OK! previously reported, Boss was reported missing by his wife, Allison Holker, with a maid at his motel finding him dead via self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Boss was 40 at the time of his death.