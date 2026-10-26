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Ellie Goulding Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body in a Black Crop Top 7 Months After Giving Birth: Photo

Ellie Goulding
Source: @ELLIEGOULDING/INSTAGRAM,MEGA

Ellie Goulding posed for a solo selfie.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

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Ellie Goulding stunned as she showed off her toned stomach just seven months after giving birth to her second child.

The "Love Me Like You Do" singer took to her Instagram Stories recently as she posed in the barley-there outfit that accentuated her slim frame.

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Ellie Goulding
Source: @ELLIEGOULDING/INSTAGRAM

Ellie Goulding gave birth to her second baby in March 2026.

Goulding wore a black crop top and her underwear for the selfie, leaving her blonde hair down in loose waves and completing her look with a smokey eye and pink lip.

The 39-year-old welcomed a baby girl, Iris Edaline Minniear-Goulding, with her actor boyfriend Beau Minniear, 29, on March 6 at the Lindo Wing in London, England.

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Ellie Goulding Announced Her Birth Via Instagram

Ellie Goulding
Source: MEGA

Ellie Goulding also has one son with her ex-husband, Casper Jopling.

Goulding announced the birth of her daughter on her Instagram Stories that same month, while posting a snapshot of her baby girl’s head and hand.

"On Friday [March 6], I gave birth to a beautiful, healthy baby girl," the star wrote over the photo, adding that she and Minniear, are "totally obsessed with her."

"It was fitting that I spent International Women's Day with her and the incredible female team at St Mary's, who provided me and my baby with extraordinary care and kindness. I will always be in awe of midwives," Goulding continued.

"This addition to my family fills me with so much joy, especially as Arthur is so so happy to become a big brother to this little angel," she added.

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Ellie Goulding Announced Her Pregnancy in December 2025

Ellie Goulding
Source: MEGA

Ellie Goulding showed off her baby bump at the 2025 Fashion Awards.

Goulding also shares a son Arthur, 5, with her ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

The "Burn" singer shared that she was expecting her second child, and first with Minniear, at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London in December 2025.

Goulding flaunted her baby bump in a crop top paired and low-rise black shorts as she walked the red carpet at the event before she announced the news.

'I Have Amazing People Around Me'

Ellie Goulding
Source: MEGA

Ellie Goulding gushed about her 'amazing support' system.

The pair went public with their romance in September 2025, after they were photographed stepping out in London together.

Earlier this year, Goulding spoke about preparing for her second baby in an interview.

"Not every woman has this luxury. I have amazing people around me,” she shared. "I have an amazing boyfriend. I do have it a little easier in that I do have amazing support. I'm still working every day and still writing every day. It’s just that I am growing a human inside me."

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