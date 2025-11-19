Ellie Goulding Scorches in Black Lace Lingerie While Confessing to Wearing 'Matching Underwear': Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding gave a spicy sneak peek at what's underneath. The singer, 38, sizzled in black lace lingerie on Wednesday, November 19. Goulding flashed her backside as she glanced over her shoulder from behind.

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding flaunted her butt in lace lingerie.

Her long blonde locks cascaded behind her in loose waves as she stood in front of a white dresser. "Proof I wear matching underwear (only because @nathankleinstyling provided)," she captioned the black-and-white photo on her Instagram Story. Over the summer, Goulding once again stripped down for a sultry snapshot in bed. She wrapped herself in the sheets and hid her face as her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, captured the image. "Banditi," he captioned a photo dump featuring the "Lights" singer.

How Long Has Ellie Goulding Been Dating Beau Minniear?

Source: @beauminniear/Instagram Ellie Goulding is dating Beau Minniear.

The couple has reportedly been dating since July. They confirmed their relationship in September when they were photographed strolling through London. In the PDA-packed snaps, Minniear wrapped his hand around his woman's waist. "Ellie is into Beau, and they have a lot of shared interests like exercise and art," an insider spilled in July. "They’ve been having fun together and they certainly make for an attractive couple."

Ellie Goulding's Divorce From Caspar Jopling

Source: MEGA Ellie Goulding was previously married to Caspar Jopling.

Goulding was previously married to Caspar Jopling for four years, with whom she shares son Arthur, 4. The musician announced their split on social media in February 2024. "In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding has a son with Caspar Jopling.