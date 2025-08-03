Ellie Goulding's Hottest Moments: See Steamy Photos!

Article continues below advertisement

Italian Getaway

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding made headlines after flaunting her washboard abs online.

Ellie Goulding continues to grow more confident in showcasing her incredible physique as she ages! While vacationing in Italy, the "Love Me Like You Do" hitmaker took her time soaking up the sun on a lounge chair. In one snap she shared on Instagram, she teased fans in a teeny olive green bikini that highlighted her abs and cleavage. "Carbs 🇮🇹," she captioned the post.

Chilling Out

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding flaunted her abs while basking in the sun.

In another snap from her Italian vacation post, Goulding caught some rays in a black two-piece bikini. She completed the look with matching classic sunglasses.

Eye-Popping Display

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding looked blooming in a drool-worthy selfie.

Wearing a floral form-fitting dress, the "Burn" singer put her cleavage on full display while relaxing on a woven chair. The Grammy-winning singer frequently shares photos and videos of her boxing workouts, which help her maintain her bikini body. "I start my day training at the gym," she told People in 2017. "Somehow I'm a natural at boxing. Who knew? I feel like constantly sweating is good for getting toxins out. I like to drink and do things that a lot of women do, and that helps counteract that."

S--- and Free!

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding has shared stunning photos following her split from Caspar Jopling in February 2024.

Goulding showed off her figure in a daring two-piece bikini in a photo she posted to her Instagram Stories on July 14.

Toned Body

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram She is reportedly dating actor Beau Minniear, per media outlets.

In a May 13 mirror selfie, the "How Long Will I Love You" songstress left little to the imagination in a racy black bra top and matching thong that emphasized her toned figure. Despite her busy schedule, she still finds time to focus on her fitness journey. "Sometimes I can't go onstage unless I know I've done something during the day to open up my lungs," the fitness fanatic revealed to People. "I run around onstage and there's nothing worse than going out there feeling like your body has been crumpled up in place all day." Goulding also expressed her love for running, adding, "Running is kind of a stress reliever. It gives me a chance to reflect, and it's the one time when I'm really by myself. I can never find anyone who wants to run with me other than trainers. I feel like I run pretty fast and everyone's intimated by me!"

Turning Up the Heat

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram Ellie Goulding hinted at her new romance in a TikTok video.