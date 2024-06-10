Ellie Goulding All Smiles in Risqué Topless Photo at Friend's Bachelorette Party
Ellie Goulding is showing off her assets!
The "Lights" singer took to Instagram on Sunday, June 9, to share a cheeky snapshot at a bachelorette party in which Goulding and her friend rested on pink and orange towels topless, covering their chests with only their hands.
The "Burn" artist later changed into an all-pink outfit with a matching cowboy hat as she partied with the soon-to-be bride.
While Goulding was happily celebrating the final days of her pal's single life, she also became newly single herself earlier this year. As OK! previously reported, she tied the knot with husband Caspar Jopling in 2019.
The pair later welcomed their now three-year-old son, Arthur in 2021.
"Mum and baby both healthy and happy," Jopling wrote on social media, confirming the birth of their only child. "I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy."
In February, Goulding announced her split from Jopling after more than four years together.
"In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," she penned at the time. "We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won't be commenting further. Thank you."
Prior to her marriage, she was linked to "Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran. However, her life was rocked by rumors that she cheated on him with One Direction band member Niall Horan.
"I envy the fact that my friends just spent their 20s having flings and one-night stands and what every 20-something goes through in private. But every single thing I did was written about," she explained in an interview published in February 2023.
"I was made to feel like a terrible person and I really struggled with that because I know I'm not," she added. "I can laugh about it now but it changed things for me. I became kind of reclusive. I didn't want to perform."