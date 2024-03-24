Lenny Kravitz and Ellie Goulding Spark Dating Rumors After Leaving Pre-Oscars Party Together: Source

“They’ve known each other for many years,” the insider spilled. “But now that they’re both single, it looks like Ellie and Lenny’s friendship has changed into something more.”

This pair’s outing came after the British pop star announced her separation from husband of four years Caspar Jopling in February. Kravitz, who was previously married to Lisa Bonet from 1987-1993, was last linked to model Ana Paula Valle in March 2023.