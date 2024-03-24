Lenny Kravitz and Ellie Goulding Spark Dating Rumors After Leaving Pre-Oscars Party Together: Source
Friends to lovers?
According to a source, Lenny Kravitz, 59, and Ellie Goulding, 37, may have sparked a new romance, as they were spotted in the same car leaving a pre-Oscars party on March 10.
“They’ve known each other for many years,” the insider spilled. “But now that they’re both single, it looks like Ellie and Lenny’s friendship has changed into something more.”
This pair’s outing came after the British pop star announced her separation from husband of four years Caspar Jopling in February. Kravitz, who was previously married to Lisa Bonet from 1987-1993, was last linked to model Ana Paula Valle in March 2023.
“There’s no official word from Lenny or Ellie on whether they’re hooking up, but everyone is here for it,” the source added. “They make a great couple.”
Goulding revealed she and Jopling had called it quits on Instagram.
“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” she penned. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons' best interests at heart.”
“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” concluded the “Lights” singer, who shares Arthur, 2, with Jopling.
The 32-year-old art dealer also shared a message to social media about their split.
“I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear,” he wrote. “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago.”
Jopling continued: “Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private.”
“Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy,” he finished.
While it's unclear if Goulding and Kravitz have taken their friendship to the next level, the Hunger Games actor’s famous daughter Zoë Kravitz has found a partner in fiancé Channing Tatum.
Lenny gushed over their relationship in a recent interview.
"It feels right. I like [Channing] very much," he raved of his future son-in-law.
He noted how the pair is "something that's naturally special," but "they also do the work. They are dedicated. That's what it's all about. It's beautiful to watch."
