It's War: Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Sues Billionaire for Sole Custody of Their Son

She said the two met and began a "romantic relationship in or about May 2023," and got intimate in January 2024, which is when their son was conceived.

St. Clair said Musk, 53, "acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences," including a text message exchange after R.S.C.'s birth.

After R.S.C. was born, she sent a photo of their child to Musk, to which he said, "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend.”

Musk also said, “If I make a mistake on security, [R.S.C.] will never know his father."