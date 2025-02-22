It's War: Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Sues Billionaire for Sole Custody of Their Son
Only one week after Ashley St. Clair claimed Elon Musk is the father of her child, she is now suing the billionaire for sole legal custody of their son.
The conservative influencer filed the petition for custody with the New York Supreme Court on Friday, February 21. In the filing, she said New York is home the state of the child, who goes by R.S.C.
St. Clair, 26, alleges Musk is the father of the child, who was born in September 2024. She claims that Musk was not present at R.S.C.'s birth and "has met him only three (3) times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing."
Though she states that Musk is the father of R.S.C., she also filed a paternity petition along with custody petition.
She said the two met and began a "romantic relationship in or about May 2023," and got intimate in January 2024, which is when their son was conceived.
St. Clair said Musk, 53, "acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences," including a text message exchange after R.S.C.'s birth.
After R.S.C. was born, she sent a photo of their child to Musk, to which he said, "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend.”
Musk also said, “If I make a mistake on security, [R.S.C.] will never know his father."
According to St. Clair, Musk met his son on September 21, 2024, and spent two hours with them. The next day, he spent one hour with R.S.C. The last time Musk saw the child was on November 30, 2024, for 30 minutes, St. Clair alleged.
A week before that meeting, she alleged Musk texted her: “I want to knock you up again."
“Well, we do have a legion of kids to make," he texted her three months later.
“Ashley St. Clair has filed paternity and custody petitions to protect the best interests of her child," her representative Brian Glickich told People. "She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step. She has no further comment on the contents of the petitions, which speak for themselves.”
As OK! previously reported, St. Clair announced the news via social media.
"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she began the statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment," she added. "For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."