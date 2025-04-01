Elon Musk Insists He's Given Ashley St. Clair $2.5 Million for Their Alleged Child: 'No Court Order Needed'
Elon Musk isn’t holding back.
The billionaire took to X (formerly Twitter) to address claims about his alleged newborn with Ashley St. Clair, insisting he’s been financially supportive despite the ongoing legal drama.
“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed,” Musk, 53, wrote on Monday, March 31. “Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”
His bold statement came after St. Clair accused him of "substantially and unilaterally" slashing financial support for their child.
"He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity," her legal representatives, Karen Rosenthal, Bikel Rosenthal & Schanfield LLP, alleged to People in a statement.
In a video published by Daily Mail, St. Clair was spotted outside her Manhattan apartment on Saturday, March 28, handing over the keys to her black Model S Tesla.
“I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son's child support,” she told a reporter, as she sold the $100,000 car to an online auto dealer.
When asked if she thought Musk was being “vindictive,” St. Clair didn’t hesitate to share her thoughts.
“Well, that’s his modus operandi when women speak out,” she said.
"You can check the stocks, I'm not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes. The markets are catching up to what I have known for a long time,” she added.
- It's War: Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Sues Billionaire for Sole Custody of Their Son
- Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Everything to Know About the Alleged Mom of Elon Musk's 13th Child
- Does Elon Musk Have a Secret Kid? Conversative Influencer Ashley St. Clair Claims She Welcomed a Child With the Billionaire in Bombshell Message
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, their legal battle first made headlines in February when St. Clair claimed she and Musk had a child together.
Musk quickly responded by filing an emergency gag order to stop her from discussing the situation publicly, but the court denied the urgency of his request.
In her lawsuit, the conservative influencer claimed she and Musk started dating in May 2023 and conceived their child in January 2024.
"Ashley is vigorously opposing this application in order to preserve her right to speak-out," her lawyers stated. "All while Mr. Musk fashions himself a First Amendment warrior and freely communicates via his owned social media platform."
"Given that Mr. Musk is dedicated to transparency in government, it would be helpful if he administered his own life by the same principles," they continued.
She also alleged the Tesla boss has been absent from their son’s life, saying, "I feed him, bathe him and ensure that all his physical and emotional needs are met."
"I am the only parent to make decisions for R.S.C. I schedule and take him to all his medical appointments," she added.
Along with seeking full custody, St. Clair also requested a court-ordered DNA test to prove Musk is the father.
Musk, who has 13 other children, has yet to "publicly acknowledge" the child as his own.
To back up her claims, St. Clair provided a series of alleged text messages with Musk, including one where she sent him a photo of herself holding the newborn in the delivery room.
"All well?" Musk replied.
"He is perfect," she responded.
Musk then texted: "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend."
In another exchange, St. Clair sent a selfie of her and a friend, prompting Musk to respond, "Hi cutie."
She replied, "Hi, see u soon."
Musk’s next message was even more surprising, as he bluntly said: "I want to knock you up again."