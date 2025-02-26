Elon Musk 'Can't Be Counted on' as a Father, Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Claims

"This has never been about money for Ashley," St. Clair's rep declared while speaking to a news publication on Tuesday, February 25. "This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father."

"Mr. Musk spends more time on his own social media platform talking about his children’s mothers than talking to them," the message continued, seemingly referencing the SpaceX owner taking to X (formerly named Twitter) to defend his parenting. "We tried to handle this collaboratively with Mr. Musk, but it takes both a father and a mother to do that, and he refused all conversations."