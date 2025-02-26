Elon Musk 'Can't Be Counted on' as a Father, Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Claims
Ashley St. Clair isn't holding back in her heated paternity lawsuit against Elon Musk.
A spokesperson for Musk's alleged baby mama released a statement in response to St. Clair suing the Tesla CEO while requesting full custody of the child she claimed the tech billionaire fathered.
"This has never been about money for Ashley," St. Clair's rep declared while speaking to a news publication on Tuesday, February 25. "This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father."
"Mr. Musk spends more time on his own social media platform talking about his children’s mothers than talking to them," the message continued, seemingly referencing the SpaceX owner taking to X (formerly named Twitter) to defend his parenting. "We tried to handle this collaboratively with Mr. Musk, but it takes both a father and a mother to do that, and he refused all conversations."
In her petition, St. Clair claimed Musk has only seen his alleged child, identified as R.S.C., three times since he was born in September 2024.
St. Clair's statement came after YouTuber Jerry Rig Everything, whose real name is Zach Nelson, took to X to ridicule Musk for his apparent lack of fulfilling dad duties.
The content creator claimed Musk "abandons a 5 month old. Won't pay child support for another 3. And leaves the shield behind at major event," alongside a screenshot of a video of Donald Trump's senior advisor walking down steps ahead of his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.
In response to the accusations, Musk snubbed: "Jerry is an utter liar."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I have always paid extremely generous child support and without any coercion to do so," he insisted. "Sometimes the mother asked for money vastly in excess of what the children could possibly need, so that needed to be adjudicated."
After news of her initial lawsuit, St. Clair's spokesperson informed the news outlet that the conservative influencer "filed paternity and custody petitions to protect the best interests of her child."
"She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step. She has no further comment on the contents of the petitions, which speak for themselves," her rep continued.
St. Clair claimed Musk met their alleged child for the first time in New York City on September 21, 2024. She said he spent two hours with the baby before returning for an hour the following day.
Musk — who supposedly started a "romantic relationship" with St. Clair in May 2023 — allegedly saw R.S.C. for the "next and last time" in Austin, Texas, on November 30 of last year for only 30 minutes.
In a text allegedly sent to St. Clair in November 2024, Musk reportedly said: "I want to knock you up again. Well, we do have a legion of kids to make."
People obtained a statement from St. Clair's rep.