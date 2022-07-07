Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins with one of his top executives just weeks before now-ex Grimes gave birth to their second child.

The Tesla mogul reportedly expanded his family late last year, with Shivon Zilis giving birth to their twins in November 2021.

According to Business Insider, Musk, 51, and Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the names of their twins in order for them to "have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name."