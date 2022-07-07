Expanding The Family!Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Twins With Top Exec Weeks Before Ex Grimes Gave Birth To Second Child: Report
Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins with one of his top executives just weeks before now-ex Grimes gave birth to their second child.
The Tesla mogul reportedly expanded his family late last year, with Shivon Zilis giving birth to their twins in November 2021.
According to Business Insider, Musk, 51, and Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the names of their twins in order for them to "have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name."
Though the children's names remain unknown at this time, an Austin, Texas, judge reportedly approved the order in May.
The twins were born just weeks before Musk and Grimes, 34, welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate in December 2021. The friendly exes also share 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.
Musk also already shares five living children with ex-wife Justine Wilson: Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian. The former flames' sixth child, Nevada Alexander, tragically died in 2002 of sudden infant syndrome, also known as SIDS, at 10 weeks.
Since Musk and Grimes called it quits in March, only hours after news broke that they secretly rekindled their relationship and welcomed another child together, the “Oblivion” singer confirmed they "have broken up *again*," though "he’s my best friend and the love of my life," as she explained via Twitter at the time.
Musk has since moved on with actress Natasha Bassett.
And while Musk continues to expand his brood, it seems one of his children wants out. The business magnate's transgender 18-year-old petitioned to change their name and drop their father's last name earlier this year, a request that was approved last month after they first requested the change in April.
Born Xavier Alexander Musk, they will now be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson. Wilson is also receiving a new birth certificate that will list their gender as female. The teenager noted in the paperwork that the reason for the name change was due to "gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form."