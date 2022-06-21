Time For A Change!Elon Musk's Transgender Child Seeks Name Change, Does Not Want To Be Associated With Billionaire Dad
Elon Musk's transgender child wants a name change — because she does not want to be associated with her billionaire dad in any way.
According to paperwork obtained by Radar, Xavier Alexander Musk, who is 18 years old, filed her request in recent months in a Los Angeles area court. While addressing why the person is asking the court to approve the name change, Xavier wrote: "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."
Xavier is asking that the court approve the name Vivian Jenna Wilson, per the outlet. Xavier's birth certificate lists Elon's child's gender as male, but the filing indicates she would like that changed to female.
ELON MUSK EMBARKS ON A TROPICAL VACAY WITH GIRLFRIEND NATASHA BASSETT AFTER COMMENTING ON EX AMBER HEARD'S TRIAL
The judge has not yet ruled on the name change, according to the records, and her dad has yet to publicly address his child's request.
Vivian's move comes on the heels of Elon becoming more vocal on political matters, despite already being known for his unabashed opinions on social media. Elon is also known for being the owner of Tesla motors, as well as feuding with other rich people.
Most recently, Elon revealed he is voting Republican and possibly backing Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election.
He has also voiced his opinion on transgender issues, tweeting back in July 2020 that "pronouns suck." He then wrote in response to a social media user in December of that year, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."
Elon and his ex-wife Justine Wilson welcomed Vivian, who has a twin brother, in 2004. The coparents split in 2008 and share custody of their five children. The former flames' baby Nevada tragically died in 2002, only days after being born.
JOHNNY DEPP TO USE DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST AMBER HEARD TO EXPOSE ‘IF ELON MUSK IS THE SECRET FATHER OF HER BABY’
The business magnate — who has an estimated net worth of more than $200 million, according to Forbes — has since remarried and twice divorced the same woman, Talulah Riley.
Elon most recently welcomed his second child with on-and-off flame Grimes in December 2021 via surrogate. The Canadian singer announced the shocking news in March, sharing that they decided to name their baby girl Exa Dark Sideræl, although her parents will call her "Y" for short.
They already share a son with the name X Æ A-12, pronounced "X A.I. Archangel," or "X" for short — whom they welcomed in 2020.