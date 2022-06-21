Xavier is asking that the court approve the name Vivian Jenna Wilson, per the outlet. Xavier's birth certificate lists Elon's child's gender as male, but the filing indicates she would like that changed to female.

ELON MUSK EMBARKS ON A TROPICAL VACAY WITH GIRLFRIEND NATASHA BASSETT AFTER COMMENTING ON EX AMBER HEARD'S TRIAL

The judge has not yet ruled on the name change, according to the records, and her dad has yet to publicly address his child's request.

Vivian's move comes on the heels of Elon becoming more vocal on political matters, despite already being known for his unabashed opinions on social media. Elon is also known for being the owner of Tesla motors, as well as feuding with other rich people.