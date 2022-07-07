Oh Baby!Elon Musk Seemingly Confirms He Welcomed Twins With Cryptic Message
Elon Musk appeared to confirm he secretly welcomed twins with one of his top executives Shivon Zilis, cryptically tweeting that he's doing what he can to populate the earth.
"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he wrote on the social media platform in the early hours of Thursday, July 7.
“Mark my words, they are sadly true," the Tesla founder continued. before praising those with big families and saying he hoped others would grow their broods as well, per Page Six.
“Maybe Tesla should make a highly configurable Robovan for people & cargo?” the 51-year-old, who is now a dad-of-10, joked.
Documents that were brought to light Thursday showed Musk added two new members to his blended family back in November 2021, only one month before he and now-ex Grimes welcomed their second child via surrogate.
Musk and Zilis filed to change the twins’ names in order to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” as OK! reported.
The request was approved in May by a Texas judge, although the children's names remain unknown at this time.
Only weeks after the coparents' big arrival, Musk and Grimes also welcomed baby girl Exa Dark Sideræl, who was born in December 2021. The on-and-off couple already share 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii. Musk is also a dad to the five children he shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson: Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian.
Musk and Wilson welcomed son Nevada Alexander in 2002 — two years after they wed — but he tragically died 10 weeks later of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS.
Aside from his romances with Wilson, Grimes and Zilis, Musk's relationship history also includes Amber Heard and actress Natasha Bassett, his most recent flame.
Musk, who has an estimated net worth of more than $225 billion, and Bassett were first linked in February, with an insider spilling at the time: "They have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together."