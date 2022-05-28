Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the estranged couple in a reply to a social media post made by M.I.T. teacher Lex Fridman.

"My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial," Fridman wrote to Twitter on Friday, May 27. "1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine."

"I hope they both move on," Musk replied in the comment section. "At their best, they are each incredible."