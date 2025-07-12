Elon Musk Claps Back at Donald Trump's 'Train Wreck' Taunt
Elon Musk didn't hold back in his response to President Donald Trump after the former president labeled him a "train wreck."
In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his disappointment, stating, "I was saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks."
He criticized Musk for his ambition to launch a new political party called the 'America Party,' predicting it would lead to "chaos." Trump also took aim at Musk for opposing his spending bill, the "One, Big Beautiful Bill Act."
Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond.
In a cheeky reply, he asked, "What's Truth Social?"
He then added, "Never heard of it."
Musk has shifted from being a staunch Trump supporter during the 2024 presidential election campaign to openly opposing him. Previously, he led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) but has recently clashed with Trump over key issues.
He condemned the "One, Big Beautiful Bill Act" as a "disgusting abomination" and deemed it "political suicide." The bill passed Congress last week, further straining their relationship.
He also criticized Republican lawmakers who pledged to cut federal spending but backed Trump's bill, urging them to "hang their heads in shame."
"The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats," Trump said.
"It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time," he continued. "I have campaigned on this for two years … He said he had no problems with that - I was very surprised!"
Trump also reflected on Musk's recommendation for a friend to run NASA, revealing he was taken aback to discover his friend had never supported a Republican candidate before.
Experts are weighing in on the potential implications of Musk's political aspirations.
Dafydd Townley, a politics expert at the University of Portsmouth, noted, "Third parties do not tend to have a long lifetime in American politics."
Townley warned that Musk's party could split the Republican vote, leading to a Democrat-heavy House of Representatives in the short term.
Kevin Madden, a senior partner at Penta Group, cautioned that "most voters tend to gravitate to their major-party allegiances," suggesting a third party would struggle to garner the necessary support and organization to be effective.