Elon Musk Claps Back at Donald Trump's 'Train Wreck' Taunt

Elon Musk didn't hold back in his response to President Donald Trump after the former president labeled him a "train wreck."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his disappointment, stating, "I was saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks."

He criticized Musk for his ambition to launch a new political party called the 'America Party,' predicting it would lead to "chaos." Trump also took aim at Musk for opposing his spending bill, the "One, Big Beautiful Bill Act."