Family Feud Explodes: Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Labels Her Grandpa a 'Complete F----- Psychopath' and 'Huge Racist'
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson is also not a fan of her grandfather Errol Musk.
In since-deleted social media posts, the 20-year-old berated The New York Times for interviewing the patriarch even though he agreed with her that the Tesla founder is not a good parent.
"If there is someone who has kids with his stepdaughter, has murdered people, and is a huge f---ing racist, (alongside many other things I can’t say publicly), maybe don’t give them a f---ing platform & maybe don’t repeat what they have said," the transgender young adult wrote on Threads.
"I do not care what he said, I do not care what he thinks, he is a complete f------ psychopath and 99 percent of what he says is utter bull----," Vivian continued. "So don’t give him the time of day. That’s it. This is common sense."
Vivian — whose mom is Elon's first ex-wife, Justine Wilson — didn't clarify the "murder" allegation, though she was likely referring to when Errol pleaded self-defense and was acquitted of manslaughter after fatally shooting three alleged home intruders in 1998.
Vivian has also slammed her own father on several occasions after he claimed he was "tricked" into signing medical documents that allowed her to transition from male to female at age 16.
In an interview, the dad-of-13 said, "I lost my son, essentially" once Vivian transitioned, stating his child was "dead, killed by the woke mind virus."
Vivian spoke out and ridiculed his remarks, explaining to a news outlet, "I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged. Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide."
The college student revealed her relationship with Elon was never in a good place, sharing that while growing up, "he was cold. He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic."
Now that she's of legal age, she stated in a court filing to change her name, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."
Vivian wants to ensure she's never roped into her father's controversial actions.
"I would like to emphasize one thing: I am an adult. I am 20 years old. I am not a child. My life should be defined by my own choices," she said.
The Daily Beast reported on Vivian's deleted posts about her relatives.