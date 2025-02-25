Family Feud Explodes: Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Labels Her Grandpa a 'Complete F----- Psychopath' and 'Huge Racist'

Vivian Wilson is not on good terms with some of the men in her family.

In since-deleted social media posts, the 20-year-old berated The New York Times for interviewing the patriarch even though he agreed with her that the Tesla founder is not a good parent.

"If there is someone who has kids with his stepdaughter, has murdered people, and is a huge f---ing racist, (alongside many other things I can’t say publicly), maybe don’t give them a f---ing platform & maybe don’t repeat what they have said," the transgender young adult wrote on Threads.

"I do not care what he said, I do not care what he thinks, he is a complete f------ psychopath and 99 percent of what he says is utter bull----," Vivian continued. "So don’t give him the time of day. That’s it. This is common sense."