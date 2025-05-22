Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Refuses to Talk About Him in New Interview: 'Next Question'
Vivian Jenna Wilson has no interest in chatting about her estranged dad, Elon Musk.
In a new interview, the transgender model, 21, avoided mentioning the tech mogul when she discussed her personal life and her underwear photo campaign with Tomboyx.
Vivian Jenna Wilson Avoids Talking About Estranged Dad Elon Musk
"Your estranged father has stepped back from politics and seems to be going for a public-image makeover," the magazine noted. "Do you buy this pivot, or do you think that it’s a desperation move?"
"Girl…I don’t…" Wilson responded with a long silence. "Mmm… next question."
Though she refused to comment on her controversial father, she admitted she "sometimes" reads articles about herself or one of her countless half-siblings, as Musk has a total of 14 kids.
"But like, I live the articles, so yeah, I’m good," she noted. "Unless it’s like, 'Vivian Wilson is, like, secretly a sadist,' or unless someone, like, accused me of murder. I don’t know. I don’t care."
"I guess I read the articles sometimes," Wilson said. "Pink called me a trans icon, that was cool. I liked that one."
The Model Gushes Over New Photoshoot Campaign
On the other hand, Wilson was excited to talk about her new collaboration, though she confessed she was "terrified" to pose for the photoshoot.
"Before this, I was very much the person who, like, didn’t show any skin, ever, at all. Even in my day-to-day, like going to the beach with friends, I would, like, not wear a swimsuit," Wilson spilled. "So it was very, very nerve-racking, but I wanted to do [the shoot] because I wanted to have more confidence in my own body."
The TikTok star explained that she does feel confident, but she wanted to "prove that confidence" to herself.
"But also I was really scared, but what got me together on the day was the hairstylist and makeup artist, who are two amazing and hyper-talented trans women," she shared. "We were just joking around and cutting it up before the [shoot] thing. I was like, 'Oh, okay, it’s going to be fine.'"
Despite all of the stress, the shoot "was a really, really fun environment, and everyone was so fun," she raved. "I had a great time. Everyone did such a good job. The photographer is amazing, the stylist was so good. I’m really happy with how it turned out."
Why Did Jenna Vivian Wilson and Elon Musk Become Estranged?
As OK! reported, Musk, 53, previously claimed he was "tricked" into signing off on paperwork to allow Wilson — who used to go by Xavier — to undergo surgery to transition from male to female.
"This is before I had any understanding of what was going on," the Tesla founder explained in an interview. "COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change]."
"They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead," he continued. "My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke-mind virus."
"I vowed to destroy the woke-mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress," the dad-of-14 said.
Wilson — whose mother is Musk's ex-wife Justine Musk — reacted to his words by posting a selfie and quipping, "I look pretty good for a dead b----."