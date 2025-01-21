Caitlyn Jenner Ridiculed for Supporting Donald Trump After He Signs Executive Orders Proclaiming There Are Only 2 Biological Sexes: 'Congrats, Bruce'

The reaction was swift, with many followers criticizing her for backing the new policy.

“Congrats Bruce...huge day for you,” one follower wrote.

“Farewell Caitlyn, Hello Bruce,” a second joked, while another chimed in, “Hey Bruce, this is what you will be referred to legally based on his executive order.”

“Mr. President told us to call you Bruce, btw,” a fourth quipped.

“Republicans are going to be sending you to the men's room, FYI,” another added.