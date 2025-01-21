Caitlyn Jenner Ridiculed for Supporting Donald Trump After He Signs Executive Orders Proclaiming There Are Only 2 Biological Sexes: 'Congrats, Bruce'
Caitlyn Jenner is facing backlash after publicly supporting Donald Trump following his controversial executive orders proclaiming that the U.S. government will only recognize two biological sexes — male and female.
The former Olympian, who transitioned from Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn in 2015, warmly welcomed Trump on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after his swearing-in ceremony on Monday, January 20.
“Congratulations Mr. President. Thanks be to God! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Jenner posted.
The reaction was swift, with many followers criticizing her for backing the new policy.
“Congrats Bruce...huge day for you,” one follower wrote.
“Farewell Caitlyn, Hello Bruce,” a second joked, while another chimed in, “Hey Bruce, this is what you will be referred to legally based on his executive order.”
“Mr. President told us to call you Bruce, btw,” a fourth quipped.
“Republicans are going to be sending you to the men's room, FYI,” another added.
However, some people defended Jenner.
One reminded critics to think before making jokes, stating: “I want y’all to be mindful that no matter how weird Caitlyn is, your transphobic jokes in her replies are more likely to be seen by your trans friends and mutuals than her.”
“Bruce isn’t claiming to be a nonbinary unicorn. Trump says there are only two genders, and Bruce is claiming to be one of those. So I don’t see where the outrage is,” another supporter wrote.
In 2015, Jenner publicly revealed her gender identity during a heartfelt interview with ABC.
“For all intents and purposes, I’m a woman,” Jenner shared.
“People look at me differently. They see you as this macho male, but my heart and my soul and everything that I do in life — it is part of me,” she added. “That female side is part of me. That’s who I am.”
The uproar follows Trump’s signing of the orders, which are part of his administration’s broader “restoring sanity” agenda. The orders eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs within federal agencies and reinforce the recognition of biological s-- as the standard for government documentation.
In a call with NBC News, Senior White House officials said the gender-related order is intended to defend women from “gender ideology extremism and restore biological truth to the federal government.”