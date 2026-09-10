NEWS Elon Musk's Ex Ashley St. Clair Claims She Has 'the Contract' After He Denies Offering Her $40 Million NDA Source: MEGA Ashley St. Clair, 28, says she has documentation backing her claim that Elon Musk offered her a $40 million NDA, which he publicly denied. Brittany Vincent Sept. 10 2026, Published 8:25 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ashley St. Clair said she has documentation to back her claim that Elon Musk offered her a $40 million nondisclosure agreement, after the billionaire publicly denied any such offer was ever made. St. Clair, 28, who shares a young son with Musk, 55, first made the assertion at the Venice Film Festival this week, saying she rejected the deal so she could speak openly about their relationship. When Musk disputed her account, she responded on social media that his side has "the contract, the calls, and the messages."

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Why She Rejected the Deal

Source: MEGA She described the alleged offer at a Venice Film Festival press conference, saying turning it down let her speak openly about their relationship.

St. Clair described the alleged offer during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, where she appeared in connection with a new documentary about Musk from director Alex Gibney. “I was offered the opportunity not to speak for $40 million,” she told reporters at the show. “When you’re offered something like that, it really causes a debate in your head about what your speech means and how valuable that is and why do they want to offer me this amount of money to not speak?” St. Clair added. She explained that turning it down let her participate in the film and talk publicly about their history, which is presented extensively throughout Gibney's documentary. "I want to set the example for my kids that you should never take being materially comfortable over speaking the truth," she added.

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Source: Page Six/YouTube

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Elon Musk's Denial

Source: @ASC.SYS/INSTAGRAM Elon Musk told 'TMZ' she was never offered such a deal; Ashley St. Clair responded on Instagram that 'they have the contract, the calls, and the messages.'

Musk pushed back directly on his ex's claims. Responding to an article about St. Clair's comments, he told TMZ through an X post that she was never offered such a deal and characterized the claim as part of what he called a "history of false claims." He maintained there was no $40 million agreement to reject in the first place. St. Clair answered the denial by way of an Instagram Stories post. Addressing Musk's camp, she alluded to the fact that her legal team allegedly possesses the contract, calls, and messages, related to the NDA. This suggested that either her or Musk's camp have records to support her version of the story. "Brother they have the contract, the calls, and the messages," she wrote atop a screenshot of Musk's X post. Neither side has publicly released documentation of the alleged agreement thus far.

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She was never offered that and has a history of making false claims — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2026 Source: @elonmusk/X

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A Lengthy Custody Battle

Source: MEGA She went public in February 2025 as the mother of Elon Musk's son, and a paternity test later confirmed him as the father.

The exchange is the latest turn in a contentious relationship between the two. St. Clair went public in February 2025 as the mother of Musk's child, a son, writing at the time that she had kept the birth private to protect the child and disclosed it only when she believed the news was about to be reported. A paternity test later confirmed Musk as the father. Their split has played out through a bitter custody dispute and reporting on earlier financial offers. According to prior coverage, Musk had proposed a multimillion-dollar package and monthly payments in connection with keeping the child's existence private, an arrangement St. Clair has said she declined. Musk has acknowledged making payments while at times questioning aspects of the situation. The details of those negotiations have been the subject of several competing claims.

The Upcoming Documentary

Source: MEGA Her comments came as she promoted 'Musk', an Alex Gibney documentary that premiered at the festival.