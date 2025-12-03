Elon Musk Makes Chilling Prediction About Donald Trump's Future in the White House
Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:57 a.m. ET
Elon Musk sparked a fresh round of political chatter after dropping a bold prediction about where American politics is heading over the next decade.
Speaking virtually at a private gathering for current and former DOGE members late in October, Musk told the audience the U.S. is entering what he called a “great 12-year span.” Musk went on to outline a full White House roadmap, predicting that once Donald Trump finishes his expected second term in 2028, the presidency would go straight to his vice president, J.D. Vance, for two full terms — putting Vance in power from 2029 to 2037.
Vance is already considered the early favorite for the 2028 Republican nomination. Even Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly told people privately that “Vance is the frontrunner.” But recent polling shows the race tightening, with Vance’s early 20-point lead shrinking as Donald Trump Jr. gains traction.
Still, the biggest curveball here comes from Donald himself.
Even with the 22nd Amendment standing in the way, the president keeps teasing the idea of running for a third term. Back in October, he told reporters, “I would love to do it."
He added, “Am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me. All I can tell you is that we have a great, a great group of people, which they don’t.”
Some political insiders think the whole thing is less strategy and more showmanship.
Author Jonathan Karl — who’s written multiple books about the president — suggested Donald and former chief strategist Steve Bannon are stirring the pot more than anything else.
During a Thanksgiving appearance on MS Now’s Morning Joe, Jonathan said, “I do think that the reason why he keeps bringing up Donald 2028 — he’s got the hats he shows everybody… it is absolutely trolling.”
He also pointed out that Steve may have his own reasons for pushing the storyline.
“And frankly, Steve Bannon, who was the one that really started to get this going, is trolling not just Trump’s critics and Democrats; he’s also trolling J.D. Vance. Bannon, privately, not a big J.D. Vance fan at all,” he said.
Meanwhile, J.D. has been trying to keep the focus on the job already in front of him.
As OK! previously reported, the vice president joined Sean Hannity on Fox News on November 14, where Sean asked if he’s thinking ahead to 2028.
“Two days after the midterms, we get into a cycle, meaning 2028. Have you thought at all – I mean, I would think it has to go through your head. You’re in the Oval Office every day,” Sean said. “Thinking about it at all?”
J.D. admitted he isn’t ignoring the question entirely — and plans to discuss it with the president.
“So we’re going to win the midterms, we’re going to do everything that we can to win the midterms, and then after that, I’m going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it,” he said.
Still, he stressed that his priority is doing the job he was elected to do.
“I would say that I’ve thought about what that moment might look like after the midterm elections, sure. But I also, whenever I think about that, I try to put it out of my head and remind myself the American people elected me to do a job right now and my job is to do it,” J.D. said.
“And if you start getting distracted and focused on what comes next, I think it actually makes you worse at the job you have. Here’s what will happen. I mean, look, we are very focused on the midterm elections, I think, because what the president has set in motion is a long-term economic revitalization effort for this country," he continued.