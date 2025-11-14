J.D. Vance Wants to 'Sit Down' With Donald Trump as He Hints About Possible 2028 Presidential Run

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance hinted that he’s eyeing a run for president in 2028. On Thursday, November 14, the vice president sat down with Sean Hannity on Fox News, where the host asked whether he’s already thinking about the future. “Two days after the midterms, we get into a cycle, meaning 2028. Have you thought at all – I mean, I would think it has to go through your head. You’re in the Oval Office every day,” Hannity asked. “Thinking about it at all?”

Vance didn’t shy away from the topic, admitting he plans to talk it over with Donald Trump. “So we’re going to win the midterms, we’re going to do everything that we can to win the midterms, and then after that, I’m going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it,” he said.

"We're gonna win the midterms. We're gonna do everything that we can to win the midterms. And then after that, I'm gonna sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it." pic.twitter.com/OugzuNR26v — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) November 14, 2025

Still, he stressed that his main focus is the job he already has. “I would say that I’ve thought about what that moment might look like after the midterm elections, sure. But I also, whenever I think about that, I try to put it out of my head and remind myself the American people elected me to do a job right now and my job is to do it,” Vance shared.

“And if you start getting distracted and focused on what comes next, I think it actually makes you worse at the job you have. Here’s what will happen. I mean, look, we are very focused on the midterm elections, I think, because what the president has set in motion is a long-term economic revitalization effort for this country," he continued.

Vance made it clear he wants Republicans to hold power in Congress. “I really want us to win the midterms because, if the Democrats get in power, they’re gonna try to screw up a lot of the great things the president of the United States has done over the past ten months. Again, trees that have been planted, some of which won’t even bear fruit for a few years,” he suggested.

He then redirected the conversation back to short-term priorities. “But let’s focus on the now because we’ve got well over a year to do as much as we can for the American people and my attitude, Sean, is – look, if we do a good job, the politics will take care of itself. If we do a terrible job, the politics will take care of itself in the other direction. So I’m just gonna focus on the job that I have,” Vance stated.

As OK! previously reported, author Michael Wolff believes Vance and his wife, Usha, are already planning to take over the Oval Office. “I think that they’re in it together and plotting to achieve the presidency,” Michael said on the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast.

The couple met at Yale Law School in 2013 and married the next year — but according to Michael, the couple’s polished public appearance doesn’t tell the full story. “Their pillow talk is about power,” he claimed. “‘We can taste it. All we have to do is bend this way and bend that way and... endure what we have to endure.’ Let’s look at J.D. Vance and remember, changed his name, changed his religion, changed his entire political bearing. Remember when Trump was Hitler? Now Trump is the savior. I literally do not think he cares.”

