San Francisco Smiles! Elon Musk Offers Rare Glimpse Of Son X Æ A-12 In Adorable New Snaps
Earlier this week, billionaire entrepreneur/controversial Twitter overlord Elon Musk took a break from overhauling the social media giant to offer fans an adorable rare glimpse at his son, X Æ A-12.
On Thursday, December 8, the Tesla mogul took to his newly-acquired social platform, uploading a sweet snap of his 2-year-old son, one of the two children he shares with his pop-star ex-girlfriend, Grimes, enjoying a day out near Twitter’s NorCal headquarters.
“X in beautiful San Francisco,” the father-of-ten captioned the cute photo, depicting his tot sporting a big smile near a heart-shaped sculpture.
Yet X Æ A-12 did more than just enjoy San Francisco’s local artwork during his day out with dad, seemingly making a special appearance at Twitter’s HQ.
Moments later, Musk uploaded another photo showing his son donning an official Twitter badge.
TWITTER LEAK! USER RECORDS EXPOSED AFTER DATA WAS RELEASED ON SOCIAL MEDIA APP 1 MONTH AFTER ELON MUSK COMPLETES DEAL
Musk’s sweet images come shortly after the businessman made headlines for a much less wholesome reason — employees purportedly living at the social platform’s offices, prompting city officials to investigate the company.
On Monday, December 5, some Twitter workers recalled arriving at work to discover that parts of their office had been transformed into “modest bedrooms featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors,” Forbes reported of the situation.
While to one worker, this new addition "makes sense to an extent" as Twitter employees have "already put in late nights” — a shift that comes weeks after Musk offered staffers an ultimatum, to commit to an “extremely hardcore” work schedule or resign — another condemned the new accommodations as disrespectful.
“It’s not a good look,” the employee told the financial news outlet. “It’s yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up.”
GIGI HADID SLAMS ELON MUSK AFTER DEACTIVATING TWITTER ACCOUNT: 'IT'S BECOMING MORE AND MORE OF A CESSPOOL'
Beyond ethics, San Francisco officials seemingly have a set of different concerns surrounding the setup — building safety.
“We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,” a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Building Inspection explained, noting that “no one is above the law.”
“There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays. These codes make sure people are using spaces safely.”
Shortly after news of the city’s investigation broke, Musk fired back on social media, slamming the department in a pointed tweet.
“So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl,” he wrote, before asking San Francisco Mayor, London Breed about his “priorities.”