Joe Biden Says Foreign Investors In Elon Musk's Twitter 'Are Worthy Of Being Looked At'

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” Biden explained. “Whether he is doing anything inappropriate — I’m suggesting that — I’m suggesting that it’s worth being looked at.”

The president did not offer any more details on how a theoretical probe would play out.

ELON MUSK DECLARES DONALD TRUMP & OTHER BANNED TWITTER USERS WILL NOT BE REINSTATED BEFORE MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Yet it seems 46 isn’t the only politician raising questions surrounding Twitter’s investors — the second largest of whom is Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and his Kingdom Holding Company, who are existing shareholders in the social platform, according to Politico. Musk is Twitter’s largest investor, per Forbes.