Proud Pops! Celeb Baby Daddies With The Most Kids

After welcoming his first children — a set of twins named Monroe and Moroccan, 11 — in 2011 with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Cannon would go on to welcome eight more kids over the next decade and change.

He shares Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1 and Rise, who is roughly two weeks old with Bell; Onyx Ice, who is roughly one month, with photographer LaNisha Cole, 3-month-old Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi, 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and a son named Zen with model Alyssa Scott. Zen was born in June 2021 and passed away months later in December 2021.

Despite making headlines surrounding his unique approach to having children, the Wild ‘n’ Out alum says his large family is "no accident."

"I am having these kids on purpose,” Cannon reiterated during a July 2021 installment of his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show. "I don't have no accident. Trust me there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."