Elon Musk Slammed by Trans Activist Plastic Martyr: 'One Man Shouldn't Have That Much Power Over a Government'
Trans actress, activist and recording artist Plastic Martyr, who is friends with Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, exclusively spoke to OK! about Musk's anti-trans rhetoric.
“I feel it's a gross abuse of power and entitlement,” Martyr said of Musk, who has since dabbled into politics as of late. “One man shouldn't have that much power over a government — especially a government of a country that he isn't from. He has no business tampering with our democracy and the human rights of human beings.” Martyr noted Trans people “aren’t hurting anyone” but are actually “the ones being hurt.” “We are the ones who are being suppressed,” she continued. “We are the ones being oppressed, and if people stand by and allow these megalomaniacs to successfully take away Trans people's human rights, then they will, without a doubt, come after yours and every other community they deem a threat to their white supremacist, alt-right Christian narrative.”
As OK! reported, Wilson recently trolled her father in a TikTok video over comments he made against her.
The clip began by showing screenshots of Musk’s comments on social media platform X on March 23 where he responded to a headline titled, “Elon Musk’s daughter says father’s rally gesture was ‘definitely a Nazi salute.’”
“My son, Xavier, died,” Musk responded, referring to Wilson’s name at birth, as she was born a man before transitioning to a woman. “He was killed by the woke mind virus. Now, the woke mind virus will die.”
Over the screengrab, Wilson corrected her father referring to her as Xavier by writing, “(Old name)" and including the trans flag. The video then flashed to her striking some poses while mouthing, “I look pretty good for a dead b-----.”
In a YouTube interview with influencer Hasan Piker, Wilson said she couldn’t “take credit” for her father’s right-wing views, noting he is not “a liberal darling.”
“I f------ know him,” Wilson continued, “he was never on the left. It was a marketing scheme."
She added people “think that we live in a novel and that [my transition] is some tragic character motivation” but insisted this is not the case, noting the X bigwig has been “right-wing since at least 2016.”
In June 2022, she filed a request to change her first and last name. She listed the reason as “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”
Musk asserted in the past he was “tricked” into allowing his now-daughter to undergo a medical gender reassignment procedure in 2024. Wilson responded by saying she “disowned” him.