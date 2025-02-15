Donald Trump and Elon Musk Claim the Media Is Trying to 'Drive' Them 'Apart': 'It's Just So Obvious'
President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been working very closely together since the 2024 election as the tech mogul leads the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
During a recent sit-down with Sean Hannity, which is set to air in full on Tuesday, February 18, the conservative commentator suggested the mainstream media wants the pair to split up.
"You’re both aware, you have to be keenly aware that the media and the punditry class ... They just, they threw everything. Lawfare, weaponization. And now I see they want you two — they want a divorce," he claimed in an excerpt of the interview shared on The Five. "They want you two to start hating each other. And they try. Oh, President Elon Musk, for example. You do know that they’re doing that to you?"
President Trump agreed he sees it "all the time" before recalling a recent conversation he had with Musk.
"Actually, Elon called me. He said, 'you know, they’re trying to drive us apart.' I said, 'absolutely,'" he shared. "No, they said, 'We have breaking news. Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk. President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting tonight at eight o’clock.' And I say, it’s just so obvious."
"There’s so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it," Trump added. "They’re actually bad at it because if they were good at it, I’d never be president."
He also said he thinks "nobody in history" has gotten more "bad publicity" than he has.
"But you know what I have learned, Elon? The people are smart. They get it," he said. "They get it. They really see what's happening."
Late last year, it was reported the Tesla CEO was renting a $2,000 per night cottage at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Flor., so that he could be close to the POTUS prior to his inauguration.
This led some critics — including Whoopi Goldberg — to speculate Musk had taken on an unofficial role as a stand-in vice president of sorts, as opposed to J.D. Vance. Far-right MAGA supporter Laura Loomer even accused Musk of being a "stage 5 clinger who overstayed his welcome at Mar-a-Lago in an effort to become Trump's side piece" in a scathing post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Since Trump's move back to the White House, Musk has reportedly even taken to "sleeping on a couch and sometimes the floor" of his DOGE office.