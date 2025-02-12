'Pathetic': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Babysitting' Elon Musk's Son During Oval Office Press Event
President Donald Trump was ridiculed for "babysitting" Elon Musk's son while the tech billionaire defended the actions of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during an Oval Office press event.
During a press conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday, February 11, Musk claimed to have uncovered billions of dollars of government waste and fraud without providing a single piece of evidence.
The Tesla billionaire, who brought his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, also known as X, to the press conference, wore a T-shirt and baseball cap, and even interrupted the president a number of times during the shindig.
Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, shared a screenshot of the White House event showing X picking his nose inches away from the president and wrote: "Trump babysitting Elon’s kid while Musk holds court with the press in the Oval Office."
Another X user commented: "I am embarrassed on behalf of the United States of America."
A third person said: "It’s really pathetic that Donald Trump was willing to prove on national television that President Musk is making the decisions."
On MSNBC's Tuesday, February 11, edition of The Last Word, Lawrence O'Donnell described the White House, telling his viewers it was "delivering a picture of presidential subservience the likes of which we have never seen — the most powerless image of a president of the United States ever created by a camera."
"Mike Pence never had a day like that in the Oval Office with Donald Trump. Vice President J.D. Vance will never have a day like that in the Oval Office with Donald Trump, because Donald Trump is the boss of J.D. Vance," O'Donnell added. "We have no idea how dependent Donald Trump is on Elon Musk. There will probably never be a way of knowing."
During Tuesday’s press conference, Musk and Trump proved their "comfort with public lying," the journalist added, since they accused the government of billions of dollars of waste, fraud and abuse without producing a single fraudulent contract or recipient of abusive spending.
“As soon as they can show us that waste, fraud and abuse and prove it, I will congratulate them,” he said. “But so far they have found absolutely nothing, because they have produced no evidence.”
Musk's appearance came amid concerns about how much power and influence the unelected tech billionaire has in how the country is run while the exact scope of DOGE's power remains undefined.
In recent days, DOGE has been criticized by judges, political officials and online critics for seeking unfettered access to the internal data of government agencies, including the Labor Department, U.S. Treasury, Office of Personnel Management, General Services Administration, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Small Business Administration and more.