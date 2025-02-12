'Pathetic': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Babysitting' Elon Musk's Son During Oval Office Press Event

During a press conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday, February 11, Musk claimed to have uncovered billions of dollars of government waste and fraud without providing a single piece of evidence.

The Tesla billionaire, who brought his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, also known as X, to the press conference, wore a T-shirt and baseball cap, and even interrupted the president a number of times during the shindig.