Elon Musk's Secret Child Update: Ashley St. Clair Demands Billionaire 'Publicly Acknowledge' He Is the Father of Her Baby in Scathing Rant
Ashley St. Clair is calling for Elon Musk to step up.
On Saturday, February 15, the author, 31, called out the tech billionaire for ignoring her recent announcement that she had welcomed a child with him in September 2024.
The conservative influencer took to X after the SpaceX founder, 53, replied to a tweet claiming St. Clair “plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare” Musk.
“Whoa,” he wrote, to which St. Clair responded, “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”
The rant has since been deleted, and the DOGE leader has yet to verify that St. Clair’s child is his.
A rep for the social media star penned a statement revealing the two have been “privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.”
“It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” spokesperson Brian Glicklich added.
“We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share,” he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, on Friday, February 14, St. Clair abruptly announced she had Musk’s 13th child.
"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she began.
"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment," St. Clair continued. "For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."
The Tesla owner has repeatedly tweeted since her shocking reveal, none of which have been related to the situation.
St. Clair then shared a follow-up message thanking those who shared their support.
“In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists,” she said. “Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while.”