Megyn Kelly Ridicules Elon Musk's New Alleged Baby Mama for 'Banging the Billionaire' in Order to Score a 'Lavish' Lifestyle
Megyn Kelly attacked Elon Musk's alleged baby mama and conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair for announcing she has a child with the Tesla billionaire.
Kelly claimed St. Clair chose to "bang the billionaire" to get his baby instead of focusing on finding a loving husband to have a family with.
"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," St. Clair wrote on X earlier this month.
Musk has yet to publicly acknowledge the child, and St. Clair took issue with the SpaceX CEO responding to a post on X claiming she was trying to "ensnare" him for years.
"Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?" the conservative influencer wrote in a since-deleted post.
On "The Megyn Kelly Show," the podcast host attacked St. Clair for complaining about the situation at all and accused her of wanting to simply "bang the billionaire" to score the lifestyle she wants.
She also accused the conservative influencer of wanting a "relationship" with Musk.
- Elon Musk's Secret Child Update: Ashley St. Clair Demands Billionaire 'Publicly Acknowledge' He Is the Father of Her Baby in Scathing Rant
- Meghan McCain Labels Elon Musk & Nick Cannon As The 'Creepiest Tag Team' For Their 'Impregnate The Planet Mentality'
- Elon Musk Docuseries Reveals Tech Mogul's Wild Theory That Grimes Is A Figment Of His Imagination
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Your life is the way it is because you decided it would be. Because of your choices, madam. You set it up this way. I posted on Twitter, you can a swanky New York apartment, you could earn money, and actually end up renting one yourself," Kelly advised St. Clair.
"You can also find a man who wants to marry you and raise children with you and who won’t have other women in his life at the same time. All of this is available to you, but any woman," she continued. "You do not have to make a choice where you try to bang the billionaire, to get his baby, so he’ll put you up in some lavish New York City apartment and take care of you for the rest of his life, and then be shocked, shocked, when he doesn’t actually want to have a relationship with you."
As OK! previously reported, St. Clair claimed in a recent interview on Saturday, February 15, that the Tesla CEO urged her to keep their supposed baby under wraps.
"I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever," she alleged.
Although St. Clair made it clear that she and Musk were never romantically involved, she revealed that after she found out she was pregnant, Musk covered the cost of a luxury apartment in Manhattan’s Financial District and provided security.
"I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do, I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody," she claimed.