NEWS Ashley St. Clair Claims She Was 'Told' to Keep Her Alleged Child With Elon Musk a 'Secret' Source: @stclairashley/X;MEGA Ashley St. Clair claimed she was told to keep her alleged child with Elon Musk a 'secret.'

Ashley St. Clair is setting the record straight about her alleged child with Elon Musk. The 26-year-old conservative activist claimed in a recent interview on Saturday, February 15, that the Tesla CEO urged her to keep their supposed baby under wraps.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Elon Musk is rumored to have fathered a child with conservative activist Ashley St. Clair.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” she alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

Although St. Clair made it clear that she and Musk were never romantically involved, she revealed that after she found out she was pregnant, Musk covered the cost of a luxury apartment in Manhattan’s Financial District and provided security. “I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody,” she claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

St. Clair, celebrated for her conservative views and children's book Elephants Are Not Birds, boasts over 1.1 million followers on X. However, the issue made her decide to step back from social media entirely, avoiding Instagram until President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. The author said she was fine keeping Musk’s alleged 13th child private until she was forced to address the situation. On Friday, February 14, she posted on X, revealing that she had given birth five months ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @stclairashley/X Ashley St. Clair said she was pressured to announce she gave birth.

Article continues below advertisement

“There was a cohort of very violent stalkers who started threatening my toddler, they would send me photos of him with blood and that I would witness his blood splattering death and saying I was Elon’s w-----,” she explained. “It is very hard to understate how much I am processing right now. I am sad that my hand was forced by the media to do this now. But there is also a sense of relief because I have been forced to live in secrecy for almost a year of my life,” St. Clair added. “I cannot explain the kind of primary pain you feel as a mother and you’re talking to people and they ask you about the one kid, and you have to lie and carry this burden and secret. You have to lie to people you love.”

Article continues below advertisement

St. Clair asserted that Musk’s request for her silence was driven by concern for the baby’s safety. “My child is the most perfect thing that happened to me. I wouldn’t change anything,” St. Clair said, adding that she left Musk’s name off the birth certificate.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The author described Elon Musk as 'smart' and 'funny.'

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the ongoing drama, St. Clair still had kind words for Musk as she reflected on how their connection began. “Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DM’s. I think it was a meme,” she recalled. At first, she wasn’t interested in Musk beyond his Twitter ownership — but after a friend urged her to watch videos of SpaceX rocket launches, she was intrigued. “At one point, he said, ‘Are you ever in San Francisco or Austin?’ And I said, ‘I’m in Austin and Texas a good amount for work,’” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @stclairashley/X Ashley St. Clair mentioned that she met Elon Musk via X.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, St. Clair worked for The Babylon Bee, a conservative satirical website. When Musk reinstated the site’s Twitter account after an eight-month suspension for a joke about a transgender Biden administration official, CEO Seth Dillon invited her to interview Musk at Twitter’s headquarters. “After the interview, I got a text from him saying 'Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?'" St. Clair continued.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, February 16, her representative, Brian Glicklich, posted via X that the tech billionaire and the director are “working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.” “We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share,” Glicklich continued.