NEWS 'Happy' Pete Davidson Is Dating a 'Non-Celebrity,' Insider Reveals: 'She's Different From Anybody Else' Source: MEGA Pete Davidson is 'happy' in his new relationship with a 'non-celebrity' girlfriend, a source revealed.

Looks like Pete Davidson is off the market again! The Saturday Night Live alum has found love with a “non-celebrity,” and according to a source, “he’s very happy” with her.

“[This relationship] is very different from anybody else he’s ever dated before,” the insider dished, adding, “He really likes this woman.” “She respects Pete and his desire for privacy,” the source continued.

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson is reportedly dating a new lady.

Additionally, his mom, Amy Waters Davidson, and sister Casey Davidson, are totally on board with the new romance. “[They] approve of this relationship and love seeing Pete so happy,” the source said of his family.

“[They] have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” the insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person. But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

Source: MEGA The comedian's family is supportive of his new relationship, a source claimed.

However, by mid-2024, things “fizzled out" between the two. “Pete and Madelyn’s relationship has been on and off for months,” a source told ET. “They are no longer seeing one another.”

More recently, Davidson made it clear he’s ready to move beyond his playboy reputation. “I don’t want to be this f------ loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am,” he told W Magazine in December 2024. “﻿I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s a movie, stand-up, charity, or business venture. That’s when I want to be seen.”

Source: MEGA The former couple first sparked romance rumors in October 2021.

When the interviewer pushed back on the idea that he’s just a “loser who dates people,” Davidson appreciated the sentiment. “﻿﻿Thank you very much! Because that voice was very loud in my head for a while,” he said.

The comedian admitted taking some time for himself has been helpful. “But people hate celebrities now. The media takes a handful of celebs every couple of years, and they just destroy them. For some reason, I’m one of the people they chose to go after. It’s actually, in a way, a blessing, because it allowed me to take a step back and evaluate things,” Davidson explained.

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson broke up with Kaia Gerber because he was 'going through a lot.'

“What do you want to be? Who are you?” he recalled asking himself. “I’m someone who is from Staten Island, wanted to do stand-up, and if I got to do anything else because of stand-up, it was a miracle.”

