'Happy' Pete Davidson Is Dating a 'Non-Celebrity,' Insider Reveals: 'She's Different From Anybody Else'

pete davidson
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson is 'happy' in his new relationship with a 'non-celebrity' girlfriend, a source revealed.

By:

March 18 2025, Published 7:58 a.m. ET

Looks like Pete Davidson is off the market again!

The Saturday Night Live alum has found love with a “non-celebrity,” and according to a source, “he’s very happy” with her.

“[This relationship] is very different from anybody else he’s ever dated before,” the insider dished, adding, “He really likes this woman.”

“She respects Pete and his desire for privacy,” the source continued.

pete davidson
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson is reportedly dating a new lady.

Additionally, his mom, Amy Waters Davidson, and sister Casey Davidson, are totally on board with the new romance.

“[They] approve of this relationship and love seeing Pete so happy,” the source said of his family.

Over the years, he’s been linked to a string of A-listers, including Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

In September 2023, rumors swirled that he was seeing Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

“[They] have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” the insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person. But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

pete davidson
Source: MEGA

The comedian's family is supportive of his new relationship, a source claimed.

However, by mid-2024, things “fizzled out" between the two.

“Pete and Madelyn’s relationship has been on and off for months,” a source told ET. “They are no longer seeing one another.”

Pete Davidson

More recently, Davidson made it clear he’s ready to move beyond his playboy reputation.

I don’t want to be this f------ loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am,” he told W Magazine in December 2024. “﻿I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s a movie, stand-up, charity, or business venture. That’s when I want to be seen.”

pete davidson kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

The former couple first sparked romance rumors in October 2021.

When the interviewer pushed back on the idea that he’s just a “loser who dates people,” Davidson appreciated the sentiment.

“﻿﻿Thank you very much! Because that voice was very loud in my head for a while,” he said.

The comedian admitted taking some time for himself has been helpful.

“But people hate celebrities now. The media takes a handful of celebs every couple of years, and they just destroy them. For some reason, I’m one of the people they chose to go after. It’s actually, in a way, a blessing, because it allowed me to take a step back and evaluate things,” Davidson explained.

pete davidson kaia gerber
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson broke up with Kaia Gerber because he was 'going through a lot.'

“What do you want to be? Who are you?” he recalled asking himself. “I’m someone who is from Staten Island, wanted to do stand-up, and if I got to do anything else because of stand-up, it was a miracle.”

Davidson, who reportedly went to rehab because of his substance abuse, is currently in a good place.

“Yeah. Luckily, I got hit on the face with the Hollywood shovel. It was a long time coming, and I needed it. I’m very happy where I am right now, mentally,” he added.

Page Six talked to the first source.

