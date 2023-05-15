OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jason Sudeikis
OK LogoNEWS

Jason Sudeikis Explains How Donald Trump's Presidency Influenced His 'Ted Lasso' Character

jason donald pp
Source: mega
By:

May 15 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Does Ted Lasso have Donald Trump to thank for its success?

In a new interview, star and creator Jason Sudeikis revealed if it wasn't for the businessman's chaotic presidency, his titular character would be a completely different person and much more "belligerent."

Article continues below advertisement
jason sudeikis donald trump influenced ted lasso
Source: appletv+

The actor, 47, admitted his character — who's known for his naïveté and optimism — changed due to "the culture we were living in."

"I’m not terribly active online and it even affected me," he said of the political sphere taking a toll on everyday life. "Then you have Donald Trump coming down the escalator. I was like, ‘OK, this is silly.’"

Article continues below advertisement
jason sudeikis donald trump influenced ted lasso
Source: mega

The dad-of-two said he was shocked at what Trump, 76, and his followers "unlocked in people," noting, "I hated how people weren’t listening to one another. Things became very binary and I don’t think that’s the way the world works. "

Becoming a father — Sudeikis shares son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6, with ex Olivia Wilde — also weighed on how he formed his character, with the Saturday Night Live alum explaining, "As a new parent, it was like, ‘Boy, I don’t want to add to this.’ Yeah, I just didn’t want to portray it."

MORE ON:
Jason Sudeikis
Article continues below advertisement
jason sudeikis donald trump influenced ted lasso
Source: mega

On the other hand, the funny man praised Joe Biden, who he first met while serving as Barack Obama's vice president.

"He’s a very warm guy. It’s like meeting your good friend’s father or your young friend’s grandfather," he recalled. "He just makes you feel at home and that home just happened to be the White House for that afternoon."

More recently, this past March, the cast of the AppleTV+ comedy spoke at the White House to spread mental health awareness — an opportunity the television star will never forget.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"It’s nuts, man. I haven’t even looked at the pictures of the White House yet because I want it to just live up there for a while as this amazing firework show rather than saying, ‘Oh, boy, why did I wear sneakers?’" he quipped. "On the day I got a text from my mom saying, ‘Make sure you don’t wear sneakers to the White House.’ I was like, ‘Too late, Mom.’"

The Guardian spoked with Sudeikis about how Trump influenced Ted Lasso.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.