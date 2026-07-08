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Elsie Hewitt Flaunts Post-Baby Body in Vibrant Bikini After Pete Davidson Split: Photos

Photo of Elsie Hewitt.
Source: @elsie/INSTAGRAM

Elsie Hewitt showed off her post-baby figure in a bright orange bikini.

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July 8 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

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Elsie Hewitt has officially embraced summer by showcasing her stunning post-baby body.

The 30-year-old model shared a series of Instagram photos on June 19, revealing her figure in a bright orange string bikini with a striking red border.

“I should be napping,” she captioned the post, indicating her busy lifestyle as a new mother. Hewitt welcomed her daughter, Scottie, with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in December 2025.

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Image of The model relaxed on a rooftop during the photo shoot.
Source: @elsie/INSTAGRAM

The model relaxed on a rooftop during the photo shoot.

In the first snapshot, she sits cross-legged on a red lounge chair, using her hand to shield her eyes from the sun. Orange sunglasses resting on the chair add to her vibrant look.

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Fans Praise the Model's Bikini Photos

Image of Fans praised her post-baby physique in the comments section.
Source: @elsie/INSTAGRAM

Fans praised her post-baby physique in the comments section.

The photos capture Hewitt sunbathing on a rooftop in New York City, showcasing her toned abs and curves. In addition to her seated pose, she reclines on the lounge chair, appearing relaxed and at ease. Comments from fans highlight their admiration for her physique, with one user exclaiming, “Didn’t you just have a baby!!!! Guurrrl. You look amazing.”

Hewitt's bikini reveal comes shortly after she shared another post, indicating she is expecting her first child with Davidson. “Bydee_aus mirror pics 4 u 👙,” she wrote, sharing pictures of herself in a crimson two-piece outfit with a New York Yankees cap.

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Life After Her Split From Pete Davidson

Image of She reportedly remained focused on co-parenting with Pete Davidson.
Source: @elsie/INSTAGRAM

She reportedly remained focused on co-parenting with Pete Davidson.

A source tells OK! that the couple is still navigating their post-split relationship. “They tried to make it work but there were different stressors, including having a baby together,” the source explained. The couple welcomed their daughter, Scottie, named after Davidson’s late father, who died during the September 11 attacks.

Despite their breakup, they are reportedly focusing on co-parenting. “They are still rooting for each other but are each going their own ways,” the insider added.

Elsie Hewitt Shares a Confident New Chapter

Image of Elsie Hewitt continued sharing moments from her motherhood journey.
Source: @elsie/INSTAGRAM

Elsie Hewitt continued sharing moments from her motherhood journey.

Hewitt has been candid about her motherhood journey, expressing her thoughts in a TikTok video. “I’ve been writing a letter to Scottie because I’ve been writing her a book of letters since before she was born,” she shared.

Hewitt’s recent bikini photos are not only a celebration of her body but also a reflection of her journey into motherhood. With her vibrant spirit and confidence, she continues to capture the attention of fans and followers. It remains to be seen how she will evolve in her new chapter as a mother.

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