Elsie Hewitt Flaunts Post-Baby Body in Vibrant Bikini After Pete Davidson Split: Photos
July 8 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET
Elsie Hewitt has officially embraced summer by showcasing her stunning post-baby body.
The 30-year-old model shared a series of Instagram photos on June 19, revealing her figure in a bright orange string bikini with a striking red border.
“I should be napping,” she captioned the post, indicating her busy lifestyle as a new mother. Hewitt welcomed her daughter, Scottie, with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in December 2025.
In the first snapshot, she sits cross-legged on a red lounge chair, using her hand to shield her eyes from the sun. Orange sunglasses resting on the chair add to her vibrant look.
Fans Praise the Model's Bikini Photos
The photos capture Hewitt sunbathing on a rooftop in New York City, showcasing her toned abs and curves. In addition to her seated pose, she reclines on the lounge chair, appearing relaxed and at ease. Comments from fans highlight their admiration for her physique, with one user exclaiming, “Didn’t you just have a baby!!!! Guurrrl. You look amazing.”
Hewitt's bikini reveal comes shortly after she shared another post, indicating she is expecting her first child with Davidson. “Bydee_aus mirror pics 4 u 👙,” she wrote, sharing pictures of herself in a crimson two-piece outfit with a New York Yankees cap.
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Life After Her Split From Pete Davidson
A source tells OK! that the couple is still navigating their post-split relationship. “They tried to make it work but there were different stressors, including having a baby together,” the source explained. The couple welcomed their daughter, Scottie, named after Davidson’s late father, who died during the September 11 attacks.
Despite their breakup, they are reportedly focusing on co-parenting. “They are still rooting for each other but are each going their own ways,” the insider added.
Elsie Hewitt Shares a Confident New Chapter
Hewitt has been candid about her motherhood journey, expressing her thoughts in a TikTok video. “I’ve been writing a letter to Scottie because I’ve been writing her a book of letters since before she was born,” she shared.
Hewitt’s recent bikini photos are not only a celebration of her body but also a reflection of her journey into motherhood. With her vibrant spirit and confidence, she continues to capture the attention of fans and followers. It remains to be seen how she will evolve in her new chapter as a mother.