Elton John Praises Britney Spears' Singing Chops After The Music Sensations Team Up For A Remix Of 'Tiny Dancer'
Britney Spears is back in business! The pop star teamed up with music legend Elton John for a collaboration on one of his most popular songs — and the "Rocket Man" singer couldn't be happier with the results!
"She sang fantastically," John praised Spears in a recent interview, mentioned that despite hearing many negative opinions that she likely couldn't sing anymore, he had no hesitations in pursuing the partnership. "I said, 'she was brilliant when she started so I think she can.' And she did it, and I was so thrilled with what she did."
The duo collaborated on a remix of "Tiny Dancer" — which was first released in 1971 — as a "fun, happy summer record." Although John had plans to have a guest vocalist on several upcoming remixes, he admitted he hadn't been sure of who to ask until his husband, David Furnish, suggested Spears as a possibility. The award winning artist said he thought it was a "pretty amazing idea."
John also recalled the first time that they'd met in 2013 at his AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, calling her "lovely" and "adorable" at the high profile event, adding he had always been a fan of the Princess of Pop's music.
"She just put out incredibly brilliant records," he said. "She sang and danced so beautifully."
However, in recent years, John also found himself relating to the "Toxic" artist in an entirely deep and personal way, noting that he'd been following her career and her ongoing legal battles for "a long time."
"It’s hard when you’re young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I got sober. I was in a terrible place," he explained candidly. "I’ve been through that broken feeling and it’s horrible. And luckily enough, I’ve been sober for 32 years and it’s the happiest I’ve ever been."
"Now I’ve got the experience to be able to advise people and help them because I don’t want to see any artists in a dark place," he continued. "A lot of artists, you’d think they’d have a lot of self-esteem but they don’t, and that’s why we go onstage and we get the applause, and then we come offstage and we’re back to square one."
All in all, John said that his overall hope for fellow performers is for them to "enjoy what they’re doing and feel that they’re worthwhile," adding that they "deserve to be happy and to be loved and to have an affirmation from someone like me."
The Guardian was first to report John's interview about Spears.