Elton John Praises Britney Spears' Singing Chops After The Music Sensations Team Up For A Remix Of 'Tiny Dancer'

"She sang fantastically," John praised Spears in a recent interview, mentioned that despite hearing many negative opinions that she likely couldn't sing anymore, he had no hesitations in pursuing the partnership. "I said, 'she was brilliant when she started so I think she can.' And she did it, and I was so thrilled with what she did."

The duo collaborated on a remix of "Tiny Dancer" — which was first released in 1971 — as a "fun, happy summer record." Although John had plans to have a guest vocalist on several upcoming remixes, he admitted he hadn't been sure of who to ask until his husband, David Furnish, suggested Spears as a possibility. The award winning artist said he thought it was a "pretty amazing idea."