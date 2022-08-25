Oops She Did It Again! Britney Spears Deletes Instagram For Second Time This Summer While Grasping For 'Happiness'
Britney Spears has completely deleted her Instagram account.
The "Toxic" singer is tired of just that, and wants the constant negativity from the app out of her life for good.
Following her Instagram removal, the Princess of Pop took too Twitter to express her recent feelings to fans.
"I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful," shared Spears.
Seems like the 40-year-old is trying to return to her whimsical ways of the past.
"I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today!!!" continued Spears on Twitter.
The shocking social media disappearance comes shortly after Spears posted a sneak preview of her upcoming song with Elton John, which will release this Friday, August 26.
The "Gimme More" singer admitted this duet has played a part in her recent decisions.
Spears claimed she is "kinda overwhelmed" with the debut of her first new song in six years.
"It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time," the pop star added.
Spears deleting her Instagram doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as this is the second time the celebrity icon has removed herself from the app in just this summer alone.
OK! previously reported the superstar deleting her Instagram account back in June. In July, Spears returned to the app, only to delete a lengthy Instagram vent about unauthorized documentaries.
The "Criminal" singer was fuming over documentaries being made about her lifelong conservatorship struggles without the singer's permission.
"I've never felt more bullied in my life in this country it's insane," the "Lucky" singer wrote, later adding, "And come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all??!"
Britney has not taken her returned ability to make her own choices for granted, and clearly continues to put her own happiness first during her newfound freedom.