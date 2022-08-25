Oops She Did It Again! Britney Spears Deletes Instagram For Second Time This Summer While Grasping For 'Happiness'

Britney Spears has completely deleted her Instagram account.

The "Toxic" singer is tired of just that, and wants the constant negativity from the app out of her life for good.

Following her Instagram removal, the Princess of Pop took too Twitter to express her recent feelings to fans.

"I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful," shared Spears.