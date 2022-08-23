'Hold Me Closer': Elton John Previews New Britney Spears Duet On Social Media
That’s what (social media) friends are for!
Days before Elton John and Britney Spears are set to release their highly anticipated collaboration, “Hold Me Closer,” on Friday, August 26, the “Rocket Man” musician offered fans a sneak peek at their new duet earlier this week.
On Tuesday, August 23, John took to his various social media platforms with a clip depicting him previewing the entire song to a visibly excited crowd at La Guérite restaurant in Cannes, France.
“Can’t wait for you to hear ‘Hold Me Closer’ with @Britney Spears,” the singer captioned the clip on his TikTok, which has already garnered more than 73,000 views in its first hour on the video sharing platform.
A few days earlier, the 75-year-old artist offered a notably shorter 14-second snippet of the single alongside its cover artwork, which depicts both musicians as children: John sitting at a piano and Spears posing in what appears to be a dance costume.
Heavily playing off of John’s 1971 hit, “Tiny Dancer,” the single marks Spears’ return to music since her almost 14-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. It's a a collaboration that seemingly came at the “Crocodile Rock” rocker’s suggestion.
"This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible," an unnamed insider said in late July, noting that the previous week, Spears hit the studio for a “super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.”
“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the insider spilled, adding that “they are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”
But it seems that this duet is just the beginning for Spears’ post-conservatorship career.
“Britney is officially back,” the source explained at the time. “She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”