'Hold Me Closer': Elton John Previews New Britney Spears Duet On Social Media

On Tuesday, August 23, John took to his various social media platforms with a clip depicting him previewing the entire song to a visibly excited crowd at La Guérite restaurant in Cannes, France.

“Can’t wait for you to hear ‘Hold Me Closer’ with @Britney Spears,” the singer captioned the clip on his TikTok, which has already garnered more than 73,000 views in its first hour on the video sharing platform.

A few days earlier, the 75-year-old artist offered a notably shorter 14-second snippet of the single alongside its cover artwork, which depicts both musicians as children: John sitting at a piano and Spears posing in what appears to be a dance costume.