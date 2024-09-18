'This Man Is Spiraling': Donald Trump Slammed for Giving Nonsensical Word Salad Rant About Groceries During Town Hall
Former President Donald Trump was mocked for giving a long-winded, confusing response when asked about how he would fix the rising prices of groceries during a recent town hall.
During the ex-president's recent campaign stop in Michigan alongside Sarah Huckabee Sanders, he was asked how he would bring down the cost of groceries and somehow went on a tirade about donuts and energy.
He said, "So we have to start always with energy. Always. I don't want to be boring about it, but there's no bigger subject. It covers everything. If you make donuts, if you make cars, whatever you make, energy's a big deal. And we're gonna get that."
He continued for several minutes, bringing up farmers, subsidies and confusingly linking everything to windmills. "They want money, they want to build windmills, we want money for these windmills, ay-yai-yai. Anyway, but you know what? It was amazing."
He ended his word salad rant by not answering the original question and listing off, "Interest rates, energy and common sense."
NBC News political reporter Sahil Kapur shared a transcript of Trump's entire nonsensical answer on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post with over one million views.
One user wrote about the upload, "The man doesn't know what the h--- he's talking about. If you ask him about housing, he'll start talking about Hannibal Lecter eating you for dinner. Just nuts."
Another X user commented, "The man is spiraling. You ask him about any specifics, and he just vomits out a word salad, hoping to eventually find a point but never finding one."
A third person published the Trump rant alongside a clip from the Adam Sandler film Billy Madison, where a character says, "What you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having to listened to it."
- Donald Trump 'Wishes' Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Hadn't Called Him After Second Assassination Attempt as They Were 'So Nice'
- J.D. Vance Accused of 'Inviting Violence' at Rally By Bringing Up Assassins Days After Second Donald Trump Gunman Was Arrested
- 'Idiotic and Dangerous': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming Global Warming Will Lead to a Michigan Beachfront Property
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In August, Trump attended another town hall where he was asked about consumer prices, and he yet again gave a long-winded answer about his popularity and crowd sizes at his rallies.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the ex-prez recently tried to use the size of Tic Tac containers to mock the current administration's economic policies.
During a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, August 14, Trump held up a regular-sized Tic Tac box and a mini-sized one, side-by-side, to demonstrate what he called "inflation."
He told the crowd of his supporters, "The groceries, just to put it in simple terms, people go to the grocery store, and they have less than half a deal."
According to recent economic reports, inflation rates are already falling, putting Trump at a disadvantage when it comes to running on a better economic plan.