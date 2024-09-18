'This Man Is Spiraling': Donald Trump Slammed for Giving Nonsensical Word Salad Rant About Groceries During Town Hall

During the ex-president's recent campaign stop in Michigan alongside Sarah Huckabee Sanders, he was asked how he would bring down the cost of groceries and somehow went on a tirade about donuts and energy.

He said, "So we have to start always with energy. Always. I don't want to be boring about it, but there's no bigger subject. It covers everything. If you make donuts, if you make cars, whatever you make, energy's a big deal. And we're gonna get that."

He continued for several minutes, bringing up farmers, subsidies and confusingly linking everything to windmills. "They want money, they want to build windmills, we want money for these windmills, ay-yai-yai. Anyway, but you know what? It was amazing."

He ended his word salad rant by not answering the original question and listing off, "Interest rates, energy and common sense."