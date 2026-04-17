Emily Ratajkowski's Assets Nearly Pop Out as She Flaunts Her Cleavage in Hot Selfie
April 17 2026, Published 6:49 p.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat with a sultry selfie.
The brunette beauty, 34, showed off her signature bombshell curves in a low-cut brown top, nearly spilling out in a snap posted via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 16.
Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Spilled Out of Her Top
Ratajkowski gave the camera a fierce smolder from the backseat of a car, pouting her full lips in an alluring display.
The model layered a white jacket over the cleavage-baring top, adding a casual edge to the look.
Emily Ratajkowski Went Topless in Tokyo
The My Body author is no stranger to sharing racy photos online. Earlier this month, Ratajkowski stripped down to just a pair of barely-there black underwear while sharing vacation photos from Tokyo, Japan.
"🇯🇵! I missed you! i love you!" she captioned the series of sultry photos.
In the steamy image, Ratajkowski stood topless in front of her hotel room mirror, using only her hands to cover her assets, her chiseled midsection taking center stage.
Ratajkowski then posed in a white bathrobe in front of a large window in her city skyline-view hotel room with a glass of wine.
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Emily Ratajkowski's Boyfriend Made a Cameo on Social Meida
In another racy upload from the getaway, Ratajkowski's boyfriend, Romain Gavras, made a cameo, where his hands appeared to lovingly embrace her face as she flirtatiously stuck her tongue out while drinking a beverage.
Ratajkowski and Gavras were first romantically linked in November 2025, when they were spotted hand-in-hand in New York.
The pair didn't confirm their relationship until months later, with the star marking Valentine's Day via PDA-filled photos with her new beau.
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted New Romance on Valentine's Day
Though the mom-of-one left the post without a caption, the image captured an intimate moment between the couple, with the French director drawing her head and waist closely.
In another snap, Ratajkowski wore a gorgeous plunging red halter dress as she sat next to Gavras in a restaurant booth.
Gavras previously dated British singer Dua Lipa, whom he split from in December 2023.
As for Ratajkowski, she was previously linked to singer Harry Styles in March 2023, following her 2022 split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The pair welcomed their son Sylvester Apollo Bear during their four-year marriage.
Her A-list dating history also includes Pete Davidson, Eric André and DJ Orazio Rispo.