Emily Ratajkowski's Assets Nearly Pop Out as She Flaunts Her Cleavage in Hot Selfie

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Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat with a sultry selfie. The brunette beauty, 34, showed off her signature bombshell curves in a low-cut brown top, nearly spilling out in a snap posted via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 16.

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Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Spilled Out of Her Top

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski nearly spilled out of her top in a new racy photo.

Ratajkowski gave the camera a fierce smolder from the backseat of a car, pouting her full lips in an alluring display. The model layered a white jacket over the cleavage-baring top, adding a casual edge to the look.

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Emily Ratajkowski Went Topless in Tokyo

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski went topless while on a vacation in Tokyo earlier this month.

The My Body author is no stranger to sharing racy photos online. Earlier this month, Ratajkowski stripped down to just a pair of barely-there black underwear while sharing vacation photos from Tokyo, Japan. "🇯🇵! I missed you! i love you!" she captioned the series of sultry photos. In the steamy image, Ratajkowski stood topless in front of her hotel room mirror, using only her hands to cover her assets, her chiseled midsection taking center stage. Ratajkowski then posed in a white bathrobe in front of a large window in her city skyline-view hotel room with a glass of wine.

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Emily Ratajkowski's Boyfriend Made a Cameo on Social Meida

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski also shared photos with her boyfriend, Romain Gavras, from her Tokyo vacation.

In another racy upload from the getaway, Ratajkowski's boyfriend, Romain Gavras, made a cameo, where his hands appeared to lovingly embrace her face as she flirtatiously stuck her tongue out while drinking a beverage. Ratajkowski and Gavras were first romantically linked in November 2025, when they were spotted hand-in-hand in New York. The pair didn't confirm their relationship until months later, with the star marking Valentine's Day via PDA-filled photos with her new beau.

Emily Ratajkowski Debuted New Romance on Valentine's Day

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski debuted her relationship with Romain Gavras in PDA-filled photos on Valentine's Day.