Emily Ratajkowski Ditches Her Clothes in Hot New Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski just turned up the heat again! On Wednesday, October 22, the Gone Girl actress stunned fans after posting a black-and-white nude photo of herself sitting on the floor.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski posed nude for a magazine cover.

Article continues below advertisement

In the daring shot, the 34-year-old mom-of-one posed with her body turned inward, revealing only her side b--- as she covered the rest with her arm. The photo also showed off her famous curves from behind as she looked sultrily into the camera, resting one hand on her face.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @emrata/Instagram The black-and-white photo showed her side profile and back.

Article continues below advertisement

Her brunette hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves and her eyes shimmered with sparkly eyeshadow.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The steamy shoot was part of The Beyond Noise magazine’s upcoming issue. In another striking cover photo, Ratajkowski wore nothing but a fur jacket, skipping jewelry to keep the focus on her natural beauty and cleavage. The magazine praised her in the caption, writing, “Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most famous women alive. She’s famous in the old-fashioned sense — a single photo of her can stop the planet spinning — and it’s easy to imagine the air in any room carrying more weight as soon as she enters.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

They continued, “But even while in possession of a star power largely gone by, @emrata is fully here and now, tuned into and responding to the conditions of the present. Looking good, or at least feeling good about how you look, is often a real step toward getting what you want. Emily gets this — she also gets that it’s complicated. She wrote a whole book about it: the New York Times Best Seller My Body."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @stealthelook/TikTok The brunette babe recently made her runway debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Ratajkowski made her runway debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she wowed in a matching pink bra and underwear set, complete with angel wings shaped like orchids. She finished the look with bedazzled knee-high heels and pink gloves.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

In a candid moment on the "Going Mental" podcast, Ratajkowski opened up about the dark side of the modeling industry. She revealed that she was once “dropped” by a client for gaining “a little bit of weight” as a teen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski spoke about her 'scary' modeling experiences during a podcast appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

She also shared that during her lowest weight — comparable to someone suffering from anorexia — she was booking tons of jobs, calling that time “scary.” "I got so thin after Sly [her son] and the darkest point of my marriage," she recalled, referring to ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. "It was a very intense job," she added, describing the experience as “not glamorous at all.”