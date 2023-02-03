Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Short Bob Hairstyle & Bangs At Fashion Show: See Photo Of Her New Look!
Hair today, gone tomorrow! Emily Ratajkowski turned heads as usual at Marc Jacobs' autumn/winter 2023 show, but this time it was her fresh hairstyle in particular that had everyone talking.
The model came out for the Thursday, February 2, event with a wavy, chin-grazing bob and bangs, though she hasn't clarified whether she was wearing a wig or actually made the dramatic chop.
For the NYC shindig, where she sat between Ashley Graham and Nicky Hilton, she donned a sheer light brown tank tucked into a pair of brown pants, topping off the ensemble with a furry brown jacket.
Ratajkowski attended the fashion show solo, though the single star is keeping good company as she dates around. While her and Pete Davidson's fling fizzled out, she's been spotted on multiple outings with DJ Orazio Rispo and comedian Eric André.
In fact, she and André upped the ante by embarking on a trip to the Cayman Islands together late last month, with an eyewitness claiming they didn't refrain from PDA.
"Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting," the onlooker spilled. "He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh."
"It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation … They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone," added the spy. "They just seemed really happy and relaxed together."
While exploring her options, the brunette bombshell revealed she signed up for dating apps to make new connections, and though she's interested in both men and women, she finds when the former insist they want a "strong woman," they're unsure how to handle them.
"They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one," she explained of men on an episode of her podcast. "With heteronormative relationships ... the strength and the power is associated with the masculine, and once the woman has that, the man doesn’t know what else he has."