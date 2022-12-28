Over Already? Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's 'Fling' Has 'Moved Into The Friend Zone': Source
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are over before their love ever had a chance to begin.
“Their fling has moved into the friend zone,” a source confirmed of the dynamic duo who first sparked romance rumors in November.
The switch from a romantic relationship to a platonic friendship is "fine with both of them," the insider continued to dish to a news publication on Tuesday, December 27.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CAUGHT MAKING OUT WITH ARTIST JACK GREER DESPITE RUMORED ROMANCE WITH PETE DAVIDSON
Both the supermodel and the famed comedian appeared to move on rather quickly, as Ratajkowski, 31, was recently caught locking lips with NYC-based artist Jack Greer, 35, while Davidson, 29, has spent a noticeable amount of time with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders, 26.
Fans began to speculate the seriousness of the My Body author's fling with the Saturday Night Live alum after she was photographed hanging out with DJ Orazio Rispo — who she previously packed on the PDA with in October — just days after she spent an intimate evening with Davidson for his birthday on Wednesday, November 16.
Additionally, Ratajkowski revealed to her "High Low" podcast listeners that she had joined a dating app last week for the very first time after she had always shied away from the idea of meeting people online.
"I was like, 'f**k it,'" the mom-of-one — who filed for divorced from ex-husband, Sebastian Bear McClard, 41, in September — confessed. "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."
'F**K IT': EMILY RATAJKOWSKI DOWNLOADS DATING APP LOOKING FOR 'LADY CRUSH'
The brunette bombshell, who also recently opened up about her fluid sexuality, noted she's "gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting."
Although the dating app caused an immediate thrill for the model, Ratajkowski wasn't sure the exact platform she was the right one for her.
"I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman," she explained during the Thursday, December 22, podcast episode. "So I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here."
As for Davidson, his steamy situation with Ratajkowski had no comparison to his nine-month romance with Kim Kardashian.
The fan-favorite couple confirmed their relationship toward the end of 2021 and called it quits in August, right around the same time Ratajkowski learned the father of her 1-year-old son, Sylvester, was allegedly a "serial cheater."