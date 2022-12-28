Emily Ratajkowski Is On Dating Apps After Split From Sebastian Bear-McClard, Model Declares She 'Needs Normal Guys'
Emily Ratajkowski revealed what it's been like to join a dating app ever since she split from Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year.
"I'm a free, independent, single woman and I want to do it," the star, 31, said on her podcast, "High Low With EmRata," about joining the online dating world. "It's only been a few days, but I have so much to say."
While speaking to her friend Kat, the model, who shares son Sylvester with her ex, gave more details about what she's coming across so far.
"I feel like this app is a little bit white. It feels like a very particular type of man and honestly a very particular kind of woman, so I don't know that I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here," the mom-of-one, who seemingly came out as bisexual in a TikTok video in October, noted. "I have gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting."
Now that the brunette beauty is on the market after four years of marriage, she knows what she is looking for.
"I need normal guys, 'normies.' We want like a surgeon, a lawyer ... an academic," she shared.
The My Body author also offered some insight into what has been happening in her DMs, as some of the guys are coming on too strong. "This guy said to me, 'To be honest, Emily, I'm a little confused. I'm not sure if I should go for the nonchalant 'hi,' or ask you directly if you want to be my wife and have my babies,'" she said.
"Watch me delete in a week, but I am giving it the old college try," she declared.
As OK! previously reported, the Gone Girl alum has been playing the field, as she was seeing Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson. However, the latter seems to have fizzled out.
“Their fling has moved into the friend zone,” a source confirmed of the Hollywood stars who first sparked romance rumors in November.