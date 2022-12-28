Emily Ratajkowski Is On Dating Apps After Split From Sebastian Bear-McClard, Model Declares She 'Needs Normal Guys'

"I'm a free, independent, single woman and I want to do it," the star, 31, said on her podcast, "High Low With EmRata," about joining the online dating world. "It's only been a few days, but I have so much to say."

While speaking to her friend Kat, the model, who shares son Sylvester with her ex, gave more details about what she's coming across so far.

"I feel like this app is a little bit white. It feels like a very particular type of man and honestly a very particular kind of woman, so I don't know that I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here," the mom-of-one, who seemingly came out as bisexual in a TikTok video in October, noted. "I have gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting."