Emily Ratajkowski Says Many Men 'Don’t Know How To Handle' Strong Women After Pete Davidson Split

Weeks after her purported split with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about her frustrations with dating — especially men who “don’t know how to handle” strong women.

Earlier this week, the newly-single swimwear maven appeared on the newest episode of the “High Low” podcast, where she opened up about her experiences in the dating pool, revealing she “hate[s]” dating partners — “men in particular” — who “truly think they want” a strong partner despite lacking the ability to handle one.