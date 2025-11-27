Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Chest in Lacy Red Lingerie: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads again after dropping a sizzling new photo set in bold red lingerie. The model and author posed in a lacy bra and matching bottoms, showing off the delicate details of the set while keeping all eyes on her figure. The bright red bra came with sheer lace, thin straps and a gold accent in the center, giving the whole look a mix of racy and sophisticated.

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski showed off her curves in a red two-piece lingerie set.

The Victoria’s Secret bombshell paired it with coordinating lace bottoms, casually tugging at the waistband as she posed against a plain wall so the lingerie stayed front and center. She finished the sultry vibe with her long, loose hair and soft glam makeup that kept everything effortless.

In another close-up, she flaunted her chest while looking away, and at one point turned her back to the camera, showing off her peachy rear in a steamy shot. She even faced the wall in another angle, giving fans a side view of her curves.

Source: @emrata/Instagram The brunette babe showed her peachy side in one snap.

The post follows another round of hot snaps she recently shared on Instagram, where she rocked a different red lingerie set. In those pics, she wore her brunette hair straight down her back before tossing on a pair of gray sweats in the final shot for a casual switch-up as she flaunted her snatched physique from several risqué angles.

These photos also dropped just hours after Austin Butler finally addressed rumors about his relationship with the My Body author. Speculation kicked off when the pair were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner in New York City back in September. They were later photographed together at an after-party for the actor’s N.Y.C. premiere of Caught Stealing.

Source: @emrata/Instagram The model showed her cleavage in one photo.

“The true answer is that I have a lot of friends and we’re friends and we had dinner, and that we’re friends,” Butler, 34, told Vanity Fair in an interview published on November 18. The Elvis star admitted the public scrutiny of their night out made him want “to hide,” but added that he wouldn’t shrink his life to avoid attention. “I’m going to live a constricted, small life because I’m afraid of what other people are going to say or what they’re going to think?” he continued.

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski and Austin Butler sparked dating rumors in September.

Ratajkowski hasn’t commented on her connection to Butler, but her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard was finalized in July after she filed in 2022. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she told a news outlet in October 2022 about being newly single. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”