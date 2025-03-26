or
Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She Might Be Jobless as Model Debuts the 'Worst Haircut' of Her Life: Watch

Photos of Emily Ratajkowski.
Source: @emrata/TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski isn't a fan of her new haircut.

By:

March 26 2025, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

If anyone can pull off a terrible haircut, it's Emily Ratajkowski.

On Tuesday, March 25, the famed model took to TikTok to reveal her new shaggy hairstyle — which featured choppy layers and dramatic bangs.

emily ratajkowski haircut bangs jobless model worst life photos watch
Source: @emrata/TikTok

The model called it the 'worst haircut of her life.'

Calling it the "worst haircut of my life," Ratajkowski admitted she needed to use "a filter" in order to "feel pretty" after being horrified by the state of her brunette locks.

Ratajkowski covered part of her face in the beginning of the clip, making it look like she only got a simple trim, however, the Gone Girl actress eventually moved her hand to unveil the questionable hairdo.

Source: @emrata TikTok
"Oh, you thought I was going to be funny? Like, I have bangs on the back of my head," she said after debuting the look.

As Ratajkowski moved around her bangs and turned her head to show all sides of the hairstylist's work, the stunning celebrity asked her followers if the style was "giving Italian," resembled Karen O's signature bowl cut or if she looked like a band member from The Dare.

emily ratajkowski haircut bangs jobless model worst life photos watch
Source: @emrata/TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski said she went to the same hairstylist before.

"The very nice man who did this to me, I think he was going British shaggy," she explained. "But, the main thing is it’s not me. Shocking. I can hide it, but the wind hits and b----."

In a follow-up TikTok video, Ratajkowski attempted to fix the situation by curling her hair — though she still was far from pleased.

Emily Ratajkowski

emily ratajkowski haircut bangs jobless model worst life photos watch
Source: @emrata/TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski joked about 'losing her job' because of her haircut.

"The way I might actually lose my job," the My Body author joked, as her modeling career requires her physical appearance to be intact.

In the comments section of her uploads, Ratajkowski's fans and famous friends shared their candid reactions to the unflattering hairdo.

"No cuz [sic] I’m so mad for [you right now]," Julia Fox wrote, as Victoria Paris admitted: "Need to know what [inspiration] picture you showed to get this."

In response, Ratajkowski confessed, "Myself literally myself he said let’s bring back the bang you had last time we worked together it wasn’t this no it was not."

emily ratajkowski haircut bangs jobless model worst life photos watch
Source: @emrata/TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski tried to salvage her haircut by curling it.

"Why do they start so far back 😭," Tinx noted, as Ratajkowski agreed: "WHY ARE THEY SO FAR BACK."

After trying the curly style, Dylan Mulvaney declared, "it’s growing on me I think," though Ratajkowski replied, "lol I wish I could say the same 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️."

"No cause like it’s hot still," Amelia Gray insisted, as a fan noted: "You’re maybe the one person in the world that can pull this off."

Other social media users compared Ratajkowski's new hairstyle to moments in pop culture history, with one person claiming, "it’s giving Jenny Humphrey season 2," in reference to Gossip Girl while another individual added, "it's giving 2016 Liam Gallagher😭," referring to the Oasis lead singer.

