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Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Toned Abs in Spicy Lingerie: See the Hot Photo

photo of Emily Ratajkowski
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Emily Ratajkowski showed off her figure in lingerie while working on a secret writing project.

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April 24 2026, Updated 6:34 p.m. ET

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Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need clothes to be productive.

The model, 34, rocked a red lace bra and underwear baring her toned tummy as she typed away at her computer on Friday, April 24.

In a new photo, Ratajkowski was seated outdoors, with a cup of coffee and black sunglasses positioned on the table in front of her.

“Writing something for yall,” she teased on her Instagram Story.

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Emily Ratajkowski's Recent Sultry Travel Looks

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Image of Emily Ratajkowski exposed her cleavage in lace lingerie.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski exposed her cleavage in lace lingerie.

Just a few weeks prior, the Victoria’s Secret Angel once again stripped down on social media. She sported a plunging black top and leopard jacket as she smoked a cigar in Tokyo, Japan. Elsewhere in her international photo dump, she went topless, concealing her chest with her hands and solely donning a black thong.

The star also exposed her b------ in a comfortable white robe as she stretched provocatively across her hotel room couch.

“🇯🇵! I missed you! i love you!” she captioned the Instagram carousel.

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Image of Emily Ratajkowski teased an upcoming writing project.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski teased an upcoming writing project.

On March 14, Ratajkowski enjoyed a tropical vacation. She rocked a cleavage-baring red swimsuit as she sat at the edge of the pool and ran a hand through her brunette locks.

Irina Shayk added a fire emoji in the comments section to hype up her friend’s sultry photos.

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Emily Ratajkowski Admits She Has 'Zero Straight Men' in Her Life

Image of Emily Ratajkowski posed topless during a trip to Tokyo.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski posed topless during a trip to Tokyo.

The stunner has been enjoying her recent travels post-split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The duo parted ways in 2022 and share son Sylvester, 4.

In June 2025, Ratajkowski dished she "still like[s] men," but has "zero straight men in [her] life, unless they're a romantic interest."

"In the hierarchy of needs, that’s at the top of the pyramid, which is nice. [Men are] pleasure and fun, but not a part of my core," she explained of her friendship circle. "The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people, and being a mom...it's so much fun to talk s--- with my friends."

Image ofEmily Ratajkowski is currently dating Romain Gavras.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is currently dating Romain Gavras.

Though she admitted on a 2023 episode of the “High Low With EmRata” podcast that she feels like she "attracts the worst" guys, she sparked romance rumors with French filmmaker Romain Gavras in November 2025.

The model hard-launched the relationship in February by sharing a snapshot of him holding her neck on an intimate date night.

Earlier this week, they were spotted with their arms wrapped around each other as they took a romantic stroll through Paris, France.

Gavras previously dated Dua Lipa.

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