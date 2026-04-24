Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Toned Abs in Spicy Lingerie: See the Hot Photo

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Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need clothes to be productive. The model, 34, rocked a red lace bra and underwear baring her toned tummy as she typed away at her computer on Friday, April 24. In a new photo, Ratajkowski was seated outdoors, with a cup of coffee and black sunglasses positioned on the table in front of her. “Writing something for yall,” she teased on her Instagram Story.

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Emily Ratajkowski's Recent Sultry Travel Looks

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski exposed her cleavage in lace lingerie.

Just a few weeks prior, the Victoria’s Secret Angel once again stripped down on social media. She sported a plunging black top and leopard jacket as she smoked a cigar in Tokyo, Japan. Elsewhere in her international photo dump, she went topless, concealing her chest with her hands and solely donning a black thong. The star also exposed her b------ in a comfortable white robe as she stretched provocatively across her hotel room couch. “🇯🇵! I missed you! i love you!” she captioned the Instagram carousel.

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Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski teased an upcoming writing project.

On March 14, Ratajkowski enjoyed a tropical vacation. She rocked a cleavage-baring red swimsuit as she sat at the edge of the pool and ran a hand through her brunette locks. Irina Shayk added a fire emoji in the comments section to hype up her friend’s sultry photos.

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Emily Ratajkowski Admits She Has 'Zero Straight Men' in Her Life

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski posed topless during a trip to Tokyo.

The stunner has been enjoying her recent travels post-split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The duo parted ways in 2022 and share son Sylvester, 4. In June 2025, Ratajkowski dished she "still like[s] men," but has "zero straight men in [her] life, unless they're a romantic interest." "In the hierarchy of needs, that’s at the top of the pyramid, which is nice. [Men are] pleasure and fun, but not a part of my core," she explained of her friendship circle. "The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people, and being a mom...it's so much fun to talk s--- with my friends."

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski is currently dating Romain Gavras.