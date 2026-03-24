Emily Ratajkowski Ditches Her Pants, Flaunts Assets in Sultry Behind-the-Scenes Photos
March 24 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski bared it all for Gucci, teasing fans with steamy behind-the-scenes snaps.
The model, 34, ditched her pants while wearing only a camel-colored bomber jacket embellished with the brand's iconic logo in a carousel of photos shared on Tuesday, March 24.
Emily Ratajkowski Bared It All in New Photos
Ratajkowski gave the camera a sultry stare, her signature brunette locks sleek and straight, pairing the look with matching thigh-high boots and an oversized boho bag.
In another shot, the My Body writer turned up the heat, swapping her outfit for a brown bra and high-waisted Gucci trousers.
"Gucci never looked BETTER!" one admirer wrote in the comments section of the post, while another user added, "Gorgeous Emily! Those Colors are Beautiful on You!"
"She's a mega Gucci star. 😍 Hot," a third added.
Emily Ratajkowski Confirmed New Romance
Ratajkowski's photo series comes weeks after she confirmed her romance with Romain Gavras last month.
The model shared intimate, PDA-filled photos with her new boyfriend, 44, on February 19. The first photo showed him with one hand around her head as she sipped a glass of wine, while his other hand wrapped around her waist, pulling her in as they huddled in a quiet corner.
In another image, Ratajkowski posed next to Gavras in a red halter dress, sticking out her tongue as she gave her famous stare at the camera.
Other pictures captured the couple in separate poses against a snowy backdrop, showcasing their trendy fashion-forward outfits.
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Fans Are Obsessed With Emily Ratajkowski's New Romance
Though Ratajkowski left her post captionless, fans quickly expressed their excitement.
"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ YES to finding love again," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "We love love."
"We love to see it," a third added. "Hard launch!"
Romain Gavras Was Previously Linked to Dua Lipa
It's unclear when Gavras and Ratajkowski's relationship started. They were first publicly seen together in November 2025, photographed hand in hand while in New York City.
Gavras is known for his previous relationship with singer Dua Lipa, whom he split with in December 2023.
As for Ratajkowski, she was previously linked to singer Harry Styles in March 2023, when they were spotted sharing a kiss. Her dating history includes high-profile individuals such as Pete Davidson, Eric André and DJ Orazio Rispo.
Ratajkowski split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. They welcomed a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, during the four-year marriage.