Emily Ratajkowski Ditches Her Pants, Flaunts Assets in Sultry Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski bared it all for Gucci, teasing fans with steamy behind-the-scenes snaps. The model, 34, ditched her pants while wearing only a camel-colored bomber jacket embellished with the brand's iconic logo in a carousel of photos shared on Tuesday, March 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Bared It All in New Photos

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski shared behind-the-scenes snaps from a Gucci photoshoot.

Ratajkowski gave the camera a sultry stare, her signature brunette locks sleek and straight, pairing the look with matching thigh-high boots and an oversized boho bag. In another shot, the My Body writer turned up the heat, swapping her outfit for a brown bra and high-waisted Gucci trousers. "Gucci never looked BETTER!" one admirer wrote in the comments section of the post, while another user added, "Gorgeous Emily! Those Colors are Beautiful on You!" "She's a mega Gucci star. 😍 Hot," a third added.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Confirmed New Romance

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski debuted a new relationship in February.

Ratajkowski's photo series comes weeks after she confirmed her romance with Romain Gavras last month. The model shared intimate, PDA-filled photos with her new boyfriend, 44, on February 19. The first photo showed him with one hand around her head as she sipped a glass of wine, while his other hand wrapped around her waist, pulling her in as they huddled in a quiet corner. In another image, Ratajkowski posed next to Gavras in a red halter dress, sticking out her tongue as she gave her famous stare at the camera. Other pictures captured the couple in separate poses against a snowy backdrop, showcasing their trendy fashion-forward outfits.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Are Obsessed With Emily Ratajkowski's New Romance

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski's new boyfriend was previously linked to Dua Lipa.

Though Ratajkowski left her post captionless, fans quickly expressed their excitement. "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ YES to finding love again," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "We love love." "We love to see it," a third added. "Hard launch!"

Romain Gavras Was Previously Linked to Dua Lipa

Source: @emrata/Instagram Romain Gavras and Emily Ratajkowski were first photographed publicly in November 2025.