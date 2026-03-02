Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless in Racy Photo After Walking the Runway at Milan Fashion Show

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski knows how to keep all eyes on her — on and off the runway. Fresh off walking the runway at Milan Fashion Week, the 33-year-old model and actress shared a daring photo that instantly had social media buzzing.

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski shared a topless photo after Milan Fashion Week.

Ratajkowski posted a striking topless snapshot on Instagram, posing from the side as sunlight cast a designer-style shadow across her upper backside. The lighting created the illusion of a strappy bikini top, complete with what appeared to be a logo-shaped outline, while she subtly covered part of her chest with her hand.

The artistic image showed off her toned figure and glowing, sun-kissed skin, as she captioned the sultry snap, “super s--- party girl,” and tagged luxury fashion house Gucci.

Source: @emrata/Instagram The supermodel captioned the image 'super s--- party girl.'

In another clip from the same post, Ratajkowski hit the runway in a fitted bodycon mini dress covered in silver glitter. She paired the sleeveless look with stiletto heels and confidently strutted down the spotlighted catwalk. The model also shared another bold moment, going braless under a white bathrobe and elevating the look with a sparkling diamond necklace.

Her headline-making post comes shortly after she appeared to confirm her relationship with French director Romain Gavras. She uploaded a carousel featuring cozy photos of the two together, including one with Gavras wrapping his arms around her. In another snap, the pair posed inside a wine cellar, where he hugged her around the neck with one hand and held her waist with the other. Ratajkowski also stunned in a red satin dress during what looked like a romantic date night.

Source: @emrata/Instagram The mother-of-one walked the runway in a silver glitter mini dress.

The supermodel’s love life has been in the spotlight since her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July 2022. The two married in 2018 and share a son, Sylvester Apollo, who was born on March 8, 2021. After her divorce, Ratajkowski told Harper’s Bazaar she was embracing single life and learning more about herself.

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski recently appeared to confirm her relationship with Romain Gavras.

“I can tell you that I have never been single before,” she explained. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”