OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrities Who Went Braless

braless celebrities emily ratajkowski kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

These stars showed off plenty of decolletage in their daring and iconic outfits.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Ashley Roberts

ashley roberts
Source: MEGA

Ashley Roberts flaunted her natural silhouette outside the Global Radio Studios in March 2023.

Emily Ratajkowski

emily ratajkowski
Source: MEGA

For the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, Emily Ratajkowski opted for a no-bra look in a sheer, long-sleeved silver dress that showcased her figure.

Florence Pugh

florence pugh
Source: MEGA

While attending Valentino's haute couture show in Rome, Florence Pugh turned heads in a sheer pink dress that fully exposed her nipples. The ensemble featured a high neck and layered flowing skirt, which she paired with bright pink platform pumps.

Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum left little to the imagination in a sparkling blue gown with a thigh-high slit and a scandalous cut-out bodice at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Hunter Schafer

hunter schafer
Source: MEGA

A Hunter Schafer elevated her no-bra game at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party while wearing a daring feather-styled bandeau top and matching maxi skirt.

Jennifer Aniston

jennifer aniston
Source: MEGA
Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA
Emily Ratajkowski

Head-turner! Jennifer Lopez's timeless 2000 Grammy Awards look continues to make headlines two decades later. During the event, the "On the Floor" hitmaker put her cleavage on full display in the iconic green Versace dress.

Khloé Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

In March 2024, Khloé Kardashian attended Kylie Jenner's launch party for her canned vodka soda brand, Sprinter. The braless Good American co-founder set pulses racing when she wore an all-black outfit consisting of a mini-dress, sheer tights and pointed-toe shoes.

Kim Kardashian

khloa kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian showed off her cleavage in all its glory in a black dress with a revealing cutout design, sharing an eye-popping view of her voluptuous figure.

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

While heading to the Schiaparelli Show in Paris in September 2022, Jenner let her décolletage take center stage in a blue velvet gown with a dangerously plunging neckline and form-fitting design. She completed the look with a massive choker and dangling earrings.

Maya Jama

maya jama
Source: MEGA

Former Love Island host Maya Jama let it all breathe at Netflix's 2023 BAFTA Awards After-Party at Chiltern Firehouse.

Olivia Rodrigo

olivia rodrigo
Source: MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo went bold with nothing underneath her barely-there off-the-shoulder gown during an appearance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening Gala in 2021.

Olivia Wilde

olivia wilde
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde skipped the bra for the day, showing comfort in her own skin.

