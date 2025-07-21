Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrities Who Went Braless

Olivia Rodrigo went bold with nothing underneath her barely-there off-the-shoulder gown during an appearance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening Gala in 2021.

While heading to the Schiaparelli Show in Paris in September 2022, Jenner let her décolletage take center stage in a blue velvet gown with a dangerously plunging neckline and form-fitting design. She completed the look with a massive choker and dangling earrings .

In March 2024, Khloé Kardashian attended Kylie Jenner 's launch party for her canned vodka soda brand, Sprinter. The braless Good American co-founder set pulses racing when she wore an all-black outfit consisting of a mini-dress, sheer tights and pointed-toe shoes.

While attending Valentino 's haute couture show in Rome, Florence Pugh turned heads in a sheer pink dress that fully exposed her nipples. The ensemble featured a high neck and layered flowing skirt, which she paired with bright pink platform pumps.

© Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.