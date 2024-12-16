Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Tiny Shorts, Thigh-High Boots and Santa Hat While Decorating Her Home for Christmas: Photos

Emily Ratajkowski's December has been full of friends and family.

On the night of Sunday, December 15, the model uploaded a series of photos from her festive nights out, dinners with friends and decorating her home with son Sylvester , 3.

Emily Ratajkowski is ready for the holidays!

Emily Ratajkowski rocked festive red shorts and a Santa hat to decorate her home for Christmas.

"And it’s only mid December," the brunette bombshell, 33, captioned the post, which also included a video of her dancing on a ladder while putting ornaments on the tree.

Ratajkowski wore a Santa hat, a black sweater, tiny red leather shorts and white thigh-boots while decorating her home.