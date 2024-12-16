Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Tiny Shorts, Thigh-High Boots and Santa Hat While Decorating Her Home for Christmas: Photos
Emily Ratajkowski is ready for the holidays!
On the night of Sunday, December 15, the model uploaded a series of photos from her festive nights out, dinners with friends and decorating her home with son Sylvester, 3.
"And it’s only mid December," the brunette bombshell, 33, captioned the post, which also included a video of her dancing on a ladder while putting ornaments on the tree.
Ratajkowski wore a Santa hat, a black sweater, tiny red leather shorts and white thigh-boots while decorating her home.
Other pictures showed the star hugging her and ex Sebastian Bear-McClard's toddler while greeting Santa Claus and Ratajkowski partying it up with Dua Lipa.
The mom-of-one and Bear-McClard, 43, split in 2022 amid rumors he was unfaithful.
"He’s a serial cheater," one insider told a news outlet at the time. "It’s gross. He’s a dog."
Another source claimed the movie producer was "begging" Ratajkowski for a second chance, but that never happened, as "she did her own digging and discovered even more s--- he did behind her back."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite the drama, Ratajkowksi insisted on her "High Low" podcast that she doesn't "think divorce is a sad thing."
"I love a divorce story. Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, ‘Good for you,'" she admitted. "I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a long time because they’re so afraid of divorce," she added. "I don’t think that’s a good way to live."
The model was most recently romantically linked to singer Shaboozey, though it's unclear if they're still together.
Prior to that, she was seen with Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo and Eric André, though after her divorce, she also went on a dating app to meet both men and women.
"I was like, ‘f--- it.' I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it," she confessed on her podcast.
"I feel like this app is a little bit white," the swimwear designer confessed of an unnamed app. "It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here."
When asked if she really wanted to date a woman, she replied to a fan, "I would love to. Waiting for the right one to come along. I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me, and I’ll be like, ‘Whoa, I’m attracted to this person!’"