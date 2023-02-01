Emily Ratajkowski Admits She's Keeping Ex-Husband's Ring, Insists Divorce Isn't 'A Sad Thing'

She was then spotted out with comedian Eric André and Seagrams heir Eli Bronfman, though she appears to be more into the former, as she and the funny man, 39, took a trip to the Cayman Islands earlier this month. Despite their seemingly casual romance, they didn't hesitate to pack on the PDA, as OK! reported.

"Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting," an onlooker shared. "He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh. It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together."