Emily Ratajkowski Admits She's Keeping Ex-Husband's Ring, Insists Divorce Isn't 'A Sad Thing'
Model Emily Ratajkowski is making one thing clear: she's as happy as ever since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022.
The brunette bombshell discussed her views on breakups in the Monday, January 30, episode of her podcast, noting she doesn't "think divorce is a sad thing."
"I love a divorce story," the mom-of-one, 31, insisted, "Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, ‘Good for you.’"
"I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a long time because they’re so afraid of divorce," she added. "I don’t think that’s a good way to live."
Ratajkowski even admitted she's holding onto the ring Bear-McClard proposed with, which featured 2 different diamonds.
Since the two split in the summer of 2022 amid rumors the art producer was unfaithful, the swimwear designer has been having a ball dating around. Later that year, she was seen on dates with both DJ Orazio Rispo and Pete Davidson, though the latter fling has fizzled out.
She was then spotted out with comedian Eric André and Seagrams heir Eli Bronfman, though she appears to be more into the former, as she and the funny man, 39, took a trip to the Cayman Islands earlier this month. Despite their seemingly casual romance, they didn't hesitate to pack on the PDA, as OK! reported.
"Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting," an onlooker shared. "He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh. It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together."
The My Body author has also been using dating apps to connect with both men and women.
"I'm a free, independent, single woman and I want to do it. It's only been a few days, but I have so much to say," she spilled on another podcast episode of her online experience. "I feel like this app is a little bit white. It feels like a very particular type of man and honestly a very particular kind of woman, so I don't know that I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here. I have gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting."